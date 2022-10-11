ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

New Date, Time Announced For Yankees-Guardians Game 2

Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.. The Guardians and Yankees were initially set to square off this Thursday night. Moments ago, the teams announced that Game 2 has been moved to Friday afternoon. "Tonight's Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 will...
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says

Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

MLB insider: The only scenario where the Mets can steal Aaron Judge

One scenario remains where the Mets could sign Yankees looming free agent Aaron Judge, but it’s not necessarily a good one. Aaron Judge is fresh off a 62-home run season and an AL East crown for a Yankees team still in the middle of a pennant race. Judge’s focus is solely on the task at hand, which makes him a perfect Yankee, when you think about it.
QUEENS, NY
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
CLEVELAND, OH

