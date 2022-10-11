Read full article on original website
Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
New Date, Time Announced For Yankees-Guardians Game 2
Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.. The Guardians and Yankees were initially set to square off this Thursday night. Moments ago, the teams announced that Game 2 has been moved to Friday afternoon. "Tonight's Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 will...
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says
Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers
Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
MLB insider: The only scenario where the Mets can steal Aaron Judge
One scenario remains where the Mets could sign Yankees looming free agent Aaron Judge, but it’s not necessarily a good one. Aaron Judge is fresh off a 62-home run season and an AL East crown for a Yankees team still in the middle of a pennant race. Judge’s focus is solely on the task at hand, which makes him a perfect Yankee, when you think about it.
MLB playoffs: How to watch the Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Friday afternoon (10-14-22)
Game 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed from Thursday night to Friday afternoon (Oct. 14, 2022) because of rain. The game will be played today at 1:07 p.m. and will be broadcast by TBS. For cord cutters, you...
Yankees’ chances of landing Jacob deGrom in MLB offseason, revealed
The New York Yankees are still playing playoff baseball currently, but whenever the offseason rolls around, they are going to have one main goal; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s historic hitting campaign, the Yankees are going to do everything in their power to hold onto their star slugger. Even...
Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022
Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
Three Latinos from Tampa that made their marks on the MLB
Here’s the story of three Latino baseball players from Tampa that made a mark in Major League Baseball, told by Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center.
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
Bob Costas: "Aaron Judge's 62 Home Runs Feels Legitimate, Feels Authentic"
Dan Patrick is joined by legendary announcer Bob Costas to talk MLB playoffs and Aaron Judge's historic season.
Braves manager Brian Snitker downplays 'so-called hostile environment' in Philadelphia
Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizen's Bank Park is undoubtedly going to be a raucous affair. It'll be the first postseason game there since Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS, a 1-0 loss to the Cardinals that sent the Phillies packing. Philadelphia has been starved for another appearance since,...
What time is Avalanche vs. Blackhawks tonight? TV channel, streams for second game of TNT NHL doubleheader
The Avalanche, fresh off a 2022 Stanley Cup win, begin their quest to repeat as champions tonight, as the depending Cup winners host the Blackhawks on Wednesday as a part of TNT's doubleheader. Colorado is once again seen as a favorite to win hockey's most coveted trophy. While the club...
Who is the youngest player in the NBA? How players entering 2022-23 season compare to all-time list
With 42-year-old Udonis Haslem returning for a 20th season with the Heat and a 37-year-old LeBron James still playing peak-level basketball for the Lakers heading into Year 20, we've heard a lot about the oldest players in the NBA. But what about the youngest players?. Get ready to feel old:...
Ronald Acuna injury update: Braves star explains why he stayed in NLDS Game 2 after HBP
The Braves were already behind the 8-ball after falling in Game 1 of the NLDS to the Phillies. For a moment, it appeared that Atlanta would have to try to even the series in Game 2 without its best player. Ronald Acuna Jr. took a Zack Wheeler fastball to the...
