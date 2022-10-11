Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Pleasant weekend on deck for Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will keep pleasant conditions in Middle Georgia for most of the weekend. Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours tonight and as a result it will get a bit chilly. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of Middle Georgia tonight as winds blow in from variable directions at about 5 mph.
41nbc.com
Sunshine, cooler temps return for the weekend
High pressure has returned to Middle Georgia behind a cold front today, making for clear skies and quickly cooling temps. Overnight we will see lows dropping to the upper 40s, with winds calming by early Friday. Through the day Friday we will see a warm up into the mid 70s...
41nbc.com
Georgia National Fair credits the volunteers for its success
PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The key to a successful Georgia National Fair is the volunteers behind it. The volunteers are known as the Fair Crackers. Some have been volunteering for more than two decades. Maryann Brantley is one of those Fair Cracker. She’s been volunteering for 29 years. Growing up,...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 9 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 9:. ***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***. Hancock Central – 22 (OT) Bleckley County – 27 Jefferson County – 7 Brookstone – 48 Crawford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Food vendors at Georgia National Fair competing for best fair food
PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia National Fair is holding a friendly competition called ‘Fair Food Fight’ between food vendors this year. We went out to see the foods that are competing for your vote. Each vendor has a special food item on their menu this year. “We...
Comments / 0