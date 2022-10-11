Read full article on original website
When murals depict traumatic history, schools must decide what stays on the wall
A mural in George Washington High School in San Francisco has been the subject of a bitter dispute. It includes the life-size image of a dead Native American, as well as a scene of George Washington and the people he enslaved. The city's Board of Education voted to paint over the mural and later decided to cover it up. After three members of the board were recalled in an acrimonious election, the body rescinded the directive. It's all chronicled in Town Destroyer, a new documentary streaming through October 16.
Bishop, West debate for Georgia's only competitive U.S. House race
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop and his Republican challenger Chris West both shared their visions for improving quality of life in Southwest Georgia in an Atlanta Press Club debate Sunday. Bishop, the current longest-serving member of Georgia's Congressional delegation, says his nearly three decades in Congress gives him the experience and...
As drug deaths surge, one answer might be helping people get high more safely
OTTAWA, Ontario — On a weekday afternoon, Max — who didn't want his last name used — sat on a plastic chair in a private clinic in downtown Ottawa waiting to get a supply of the drug he uses to get high. "I used to be a...
Buddy Carter, Wade Herring brandish ambition, street cred for seat in Congress
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter enters his two debates with his Democratic challenger Wade Herring as a confident candidate. In his latest weekly newsletter to constituents, Coastal Georgia’s four-term Republican congressman described a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which he laid out his plans to run for chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee when, as he hopes, Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives in next month’s midterm elections.
