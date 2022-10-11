Read full article on original website
Traffic stop leads to 2 drug arrests in Dugger
DUGGER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken into custody following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Sullivan County. Prosecutors said an Indiana State Trooper noticed a passenger vehicle in Dugger near the intersection of Johnson and Monroe that failed to signal a turn. The vehicle reportedly drove for two...
New trail connects Parke and Vermillion counties
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new trail will connect Parke and Vermillion Counties. This is the first walking trail that has ever connected the two. It sits in between Hillsdale and Montezuma. Originally, the trail was an abandoned railroad bridge owned by the Department of Natural Resources. The...
UWWV announces “CLEAR” program to curb substance abuse
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The United Way of the Wabash Valley announced a new program to help people who struggle with substance abuse get on the road to recovery. The program is called “Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery”, or CLEAR, and will start on November 1.
Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For...
Early voting is underway in Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – You can now cast a ballot for this year’s midterm election as the early voting period is underway in Indiana. The early voting period will run until November 7th which is the day before Election Day. Locally, Vigo County has about 70,000 registered...
Duke Energy grants $8,000 to Vigo County Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nature grant will help bring new life to the Vigo County Fairgrounds. On Wednesday, the Duke Energy Foundation presented an $8,000 check to the Wabash Valley Fair Association. According to the fairgrounds property manager, Jenny Hamilton, they were able to plant 36 new...
ISU students march in support of National Coming Out Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University students marched outside the fountain on campus to make their voices heard on this National Coming Out Day. Students said the march was a way for LGBTQ community members to express who they are, and for allies to show support for them. The march was also intended to protest legislation the students said is detrimental to LGBTQ people and the students’ core values.
Halloween costume ideas from Dean’s Party Mania
(Good Day Live) Watch our costume parade in the attached video and visit Dean’s Party Mania in Terre Haute for more fun Halloween costumes and spooky decorating ideas!. Dean’s Party Mania, 3435 S 3rd Place, Terre Haute, IN 47802. Facebook: Dean’s Party Mania. Content Sponsored by Dean’s...
