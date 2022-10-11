TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University students marched outside the fountain on campus to make their voices heard on this National Coming Out Day. Students said the march was a way for LGBTQ community members to express who they are, and for allies to show support for them. The march was also intended to protest legislation the students said is detrimental to LGBTQ people and the students’ core values.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO