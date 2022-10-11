Conservative group bankrolls ads for politicians behind Georgia’s anti-trans sports bill

Read full article on original website
Bishop, West debate for Georgia's only competitive U.S. House race
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop and his Republican challenger Chris West both shared their visions for improving quality of life in Southwest Georgia in an Atlanta Press Club debate Sunday. Bishop, the current longest-serving member of Georgia's Congressional delegation, says his nearly three decades in Congress gives him the experience and...
Buddy Carter, Wade Herring brandish ambition, street cred for seat in Congress
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter enters his two debates with his Democratic challenger Wade Herring as a confident candidate. In his latest weekly newsletter to constituents, Coastal Georgia’s four-term Republican congressman described a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which he laid out his plans to run for chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee when, as he hopes, Republicans take over the U.S. House of Representatives in next month’s midterm elections.
The Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to Florida law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose...
Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian's wrath just fine
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the images the cameras have to show are palm trees flailed by the furious winds. The obligatory footage is supposed to be visual evidence of nature's fury. And that it is. But a palm tree standing up to a hurricane is just as much a symbol of the resilience of life, particularly so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
California drivers can now sport digital license plates on their cars
Say goodbye to that rusty piece of metal. California drivers will now be able to get digital license plates under a new law. The Golden State had previously been piloting alternatives to traditional license plates, but a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month extends the option to all drivers.
South Fulton hosts annual gun buyback
LISTEN: The South Fulton City Council is partnering with police on the city’s annual gun buyback. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports the city will take the weapons back, no questions asked. —— South Fulton is hosting their annual gun buyback this weekend to help decrease gun violence in the...
Police arrested a suspected serial killer in Stockton, Calif.
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began...
