1027wbow.com
Duke Energy grants $8,000 to Vigo County Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nature grant will help bring new life to the Vigo County Fairgrounds. On Wednesday, the Duke Energy Foundation presented an $8,000 check to the Wabash Valley Fair Association. According to the fairgrounds property manager, Jenny Hamilton, they were able to plant 36 new...
1027wbow.com
Early voting is underway in Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – You can now cast a ballot for this year’s midterm election as the early voting period is underway in Indiana. The early voting period will run until November 7th which is the day before Election Day. Locally, Vigo County has about 70,000 registered...
1027wbow.com
Rockville water customers asked to answer survey
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in Rockville are being asked about the town’s water distribution system. According to Rockville Liaison Jeff Eslinger, a 6-question survey has been created as part of an effort to apply for potential grant funding for an upcoming project. Eslinger said the town is...
1027wbow.com
Vigo County Board of Elections announce they are making changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections approved a motion to make changes to the format of the November ballot during an emergency meeting Monday, one day after a motion to make a similar change failed. Concerns were raised about the ballot during routine testing on...
1027wbow.com
Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
1027wbow.com
Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the...
1027wbow.com
ISU students march in support of National Coming Out Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University students marched outside the fountain on campus to make their voices heard on this National Coming Out Day. Students said the march was a way for LGBTQ community members to express who they are, and for allies to show support for them. The march was also intended to protest legislation the students said is detrimental to LGBTQ people and the students’ core values.
1027wbow.com
Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for...
