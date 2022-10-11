Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. According to the Clinton Police Dept., officers assisted the Vigo County Drug Task Force with the search of a home on South Jackson St. in Clinton.
1027wbow.com
Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
1027wbow.com
Covered Bridge Festival helps residents and businesses
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicks off Friday. The first Covered Bridge Festival took place in 1957 as a way to help the local economy. Several decades and millions of visitors later, the festival continues to be a financial asset to many residents. For...
1027wbow.com
UWWV announces “CLEAR” program to curb substance abuse
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The United Way of the Wabash Valley announced a new program to help people who struggle with substance abuse get on the road to recovery. The program is called “Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery”, or CLEAR, and will start on November 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1027wbow.com
Early voting is underway in Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – You can now cast a ballot for this year’s midterm election as the early voting period is underway in Indiana. The early voting period will run until November 7th which is the day before Election Day. Locally, Vigo County has about 70,000 registered...
1027wbow.com
ISU students march in support of National Coming Out Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University students marched outside the fountain on campus to make their voices heard on this National Coming Out Day. Students said the march was a way for LGBTQ community members to express who they are, and for allies to show support for them. The march was also intended to protest legislation the students said is detrimental to LGBTQ people and the students’ core values.
1027wbow.com
Halloween costume ideas from Dean’s Party Mania
(Good Day Live) Watch our costume parade in the attached video and visit Dean’s Party Mania in Terre Haute for more fun Halloween costumes and spooky decorating ideas!. Dean’s Party Mania, 3435 S 3rd Place, Terre Haute, IN 47802. Facebook: Dean’s Party Mania. Content Sponsored by Dean’s...
Comments / 0