ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ditch the brick and get a Flip 4 for the same price on Prime Day

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6dUf_0iUQFUpE00

Ready to get an upgrade that feels next-level? Then you need a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is going for $200 off today for Prime Day. That makes the phone just $799 for the unlocked model, which is the same price as a regular Galaxy S22. If you were already considering a Galaxy S22 because of its diminutive size, the Z Flip 4 will make you even happier thanks to the fact that it can fold in half .

Get $200 a Galaxy Z Flip 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHgQd_0iUQFUpE00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $̶9̶9̶9̶ $799 at Amazon
Forget small phones, get a phone that has a big, beautiful screen when you need it and folds in half so you can actually fit it in your pocket. View Deal

Finding a phone that fits into the pocket of a normal pair of pants or shorts can be a challenge these days. Many people love the convenience of a large smartphone screen that makes it easier to see content and get things done, but that also means phones have become unwieldy, as well.

Enter the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 , a smartphone that looks like you expect when it's totally unfolded but, fold that big screen in half and you have a protected, pocketable smartphone that'll blow your mind every time you watch the glass bend in two.

While the Z Flip 3 had difficulty getting through a full day's use most of the time, Samsung increased the battery size and improved the charging time in the Z Flip 4 to keep that from happening. Not only that, but they've used a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that sips from the battery, helping to keep your phone running longer and cooler than foldables before it.

Samsung also upgraded the camera experience , including a main camera sensor that's larger and brighter than what was on the Z Flip 3. That makes it easy to take great low-light photos in less time.

And it's even more fun to take everyday photos thanks to the folding form factor! Fold it in an L shape and set it down somewhere for the best tripod-on-the-go you'll ever own, or just use that shape to hold it more like an old-school camcorder for more stable videos.

This deal won't last, so if you're looking at getting an unlocked Z Flip 4, you probably won't find it for a lower price for the rest of the year! Looking for more discounts? Don't forget to check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals .

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Hinge, screen issue and warranty.

I'm considering buying the Flip 4. Some reviews of the Flip 4 on the Samsung site mention the hinge breaking and a black screen. They also say that Samsung doesn't cover the hinge and screen issue under warranty. In reply to the reviews a Samsung spokesperson says to contact the warranty department. Has anyone had the hinge and or black screen issue? Is Samsung repairing the phone under warranty or is payment required?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

storage fluctuations on galaxy a13 running android 12

So I just picked up a samsung galaxy a13(32gb us model), specs linked below from gsmarena. set it up, noticed the storage was fluctuating almost hourly whilst performing my usual run in/evaluation testing for suitability. so I set it aside, came back to it after a few hours idle time,...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

First impressions from a first time Pixel user...

So I've been using Samsung Galaxy since the S8 and I'm coming from a S20 Ultra (I have used the S21 Ultra a bit as well since my mom has one). I've been using the Hazel 7 Pro since early this afternoon and I love it. It's fast, the screen is nice and despite what I've heard about the Pixel, the fingerprint scanner has been excellent so far. As for the cameras... I'm blown away. The shutter speed is excellent, the daylight photos are amazing, the fur detail on my cat pics are great and the night sight is definitely better then I expected. Even with just the flash the pics are great and night sight really adds that extra layer of greatness. I've tried the zoom up to 10x with great results, even in lowlight and the macro shots are amazingly detailed. Overall I'm pleasantly surprised with the whole package and this camera is superb.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Smartphone#Camcorder#Galaxy#Amazon Forget#Snapdragon
E! News

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Central

What's the one inch hole in the top of my cases for?

I put a case on my phone and I notice two cutouts at the top (one other case I got too). One small hole for the microphone (I assume). The other is a 1" long oval shaped hole. I am going to guess... for an antenna? Anyone know?. Thanks!. Edit:...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy