Ditch the brick and get a Flip 4 for the same price on Prime Day

Ready to get an upgrade that feels next-level? Then you need a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is going for $200 off today for Prime Day. That makes the phone just $799 for the unlocked model, which is the same price as a regular Galaxy S22. If you were already considering a Galaxy S22 because of its diminutive size, the Z Flip 4 will make you even happier thanks to the fact that it can fold in half .

Finding a phone that fits into the pocket of a normal pair of pants or shorts can be a challenge these days. Many people love the convenience of a large smartphone screen that makes it easier to see content and get things done, but that also means phones have become unwieldy, as well.

Enter the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 , a smartphone that looks like you expect when it's totally unfolded but, fold that big screen in half and you have a protected, pocketable smartphone that'll blow your mind every time you watch the glass bend in two.

While the Z Flip 3 had difficulty getting through a full day's use most of the time, Samsung increased the battery size and improved the charging time in the Z Flip 4 to keep that from happening. Not only that, but they've used a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that sips from the battery, helping to keep your phone running longer and cooler than foldables before it.

Samsung also upgraded the camera experience , including a main camera sensor that's larger and brighter than what was on the Z Flip 3. That makes it easy to take great low-light photos in less time.

And it's even more fun to take everyday photos thanks to the folding form factor! Fold it in an L shape and set it down somewhere for the best tripod-on-the-go you'll ever own, or just use that shape to hold it more like an old-school camcorder for more stable videos.

This deal won't last, so if you're looking at getting an unlocked Z Flip 4, you probably won't find it for a lower price for the rest of the year!