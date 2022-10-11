ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AC Podcast 582: Google - alive and dead

By Jim Metzendorf
Android Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeO5P_0iUQFS3m00

This week, we cover everything announced at Google's recent Pixel event and chat about the demise of Stadia.

Links

Google's Pixel event 2022: The biggest announcements, from the Pixel 7 to Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Hands-on: The tock for last year's tick

Pixel Watch hands-on and first impressions: Google is officially in the smartwatch game

Why Google got away with such a boring Pixel Watch & Pixel 7 reveal

The Pixel 7 series finally gets Face Unlock, but the feature is limited to just that

The Pixel Tablet will become a major part of your Nest smart home

Google will never recover from its Stadia debacle

Forget Stadia, Google is getting back into VR in a way we didn't expect

