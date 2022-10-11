AC Podcast 582: Google - alive and dead

This week, we cover everything announced at Google's recent Pixel event and chat about the demise of Stadia.

Links

Google's Pixel event 2022: The biggest announcements, from the Pixel 7 to Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Hands-on: The tock for last year's tick

Pixel Watch hands-on and first impressions: Google is officially in the smartwatch game

Why Google got away with such a boring Pixel Watch & Pixel 7 reveal

The Pixel 7 series finally gets Face Unlock, but the feature is limited to just that

The Pixel Tablet will become a major part of your Nest smart home

Google will never recover from its Stadia debacle

Forget Stadia, Google is getting back into VR in a way we didn't expect

Sponsors

Indeed : Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp . Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.

ExpressVPN : If you really want to go incognito and protect your privacy, secure yourself with the #1 rated VPN. Visit expressvpn.com/android , and get three extra months for free.