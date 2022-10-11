Read full article on original website
Beer spills onto Kansas highway after truck flips
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Drivers had to deal with delays Tuesday morning after a semi-tractor trailer loaded with beer rolled onto its side. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were called to milepost 79 in the southbound lanes of I-135 in south Saline County just before 7 a.m. Authorities didn’t report any injuries and […]
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Ellinwood department receives Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grants
The Office of the State Fire Marshal awarded much needed funds to 89 fire departments in Kansas through the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant Program, totally $1.3 million. Ellinwood Fire Department, Ellsworth Fire Department and the Wilson Fire Department were among the departments to receive grants. The OSFM made...
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio
A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school
Salina police have taken three teenagers into custody after an investigation into a gun that was discharged at Salina South High School.
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
Multiple vehicles burglarized, firearms stolen in Salina
SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department is warning locals to keep their vehicle doors and windows locked after a string of burglaries involving the theft of firearms. According to the SPD, five vehicles were burglarized from Oct. 5-7. Most, if not all, of the vehicles involved in the thefts were unlocked. An undisclosed number […]
Bank robbery, Morris Co. sheriff looking for suspect
WHITE CITY (KSNT) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a bank in White City Wednesday morning. White City is located 24 miles northwest of Council Grove. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is a slim man with a medium build, wearing a blue hoodie with a mask and he’s carrying a […]
Salina police take alleged shooter from high school into custody
UPDATED STORY: 3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department has taken an alleged shooter into custody from South High School, according to a social media post. In the social media post, the police department said they believe the suspect in the vehicle acted alone. Later […]
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Veterinarian: Pet nutrition key to long-term health
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Ellinwood standout Dutton to continue basketball career at Illinois-Springfield
Another season of prep hoops is just around the corner. Ellinwood's Brit Dutton is ending some of the drama early. Earlier this week, the senior made a verbal commitment to continue his basketball career next season at The University of Illinois-Springfield (UIS). Dutton learned of the school - located eight...
Ellinwood Underground Tunnel tours get scarier for Halloween
Things are getting a little spookier around Ellinwood, just in time for Halloween. The bad news is the Oct. 15 Haunted Tour of the Ellinwood Underground Tunnels is already overbooked, but Kelli Penner, general manager of the Tunnels, said another opportunity is coming in November. "Our next one is a...
