Ottumwa, IA

Top five finalists announced for Iowa's best breaded pork tenderloin

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Pork Producers Association is kicking off National Pork Month by naming the five finalists for the 2022 "Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin" competition. The winning restaurant will be voted on and announced later this month. The winner will receive $500, a plaque and a...
Semi-truck catches fire along I-80, injuring 1

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A semi-truck driver sustained serious injuries after a fiery crash on I-80 Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol. The semi was traveling westbound along I-80 in Jasper County, near Newton, when it hit a concrete barrier "for an unknown reason" around 12:30 a.m., Dinkla told Local 5. The semi immediately caught fire.
