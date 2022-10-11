Read full article on original website
Top five finalists announced for Iowa's best breaded pork tenderloin
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Pork Producers Association is kicking off National Pork Month by naming the five finalists for the 2022 "Iowa's Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin" competition. The winning restaurant will be voted on and announced later this month. The winner will receive $500, a plaque and a...
Iowa State Patrol: Grinnell man killed after vehicle rear-ends tractor
BROOKLYN, Iowa — A Monday evening crash killed one and injured another, according to the Iowa State Patrol. heading northbound on V18 road resulted in one death and injury of another, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. A crash report says a vehicle driven by 68-year-old...
Semi-truck catches fire along I-80, injuring 1
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A semi-truck driver sustained serious injuries after a fiery crash on I-80 Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol. The semi was traveling westbound along I-80 in Jasper County, near Newton, when it hit a concrete barrier "for an unknown reason" around 12:30 a.m., Dinkla told Local 5. The semi immediately caught fire.
