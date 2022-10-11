ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Android Headlines

6 Coupon Extensions To Help You Hunt Best Deals

Rising prices and the possibility of a recession brought about by inflation are putting a lot of pressure on the lives of many consumers. People have to think in every way to save money and reduce the cost of living. More and more people are using Coupons to save money when shopping.
Android Headlines

Amazfit Launches The 'Falcon,' A New Rugged Multi-Sport Watch

Amazfit has just launched its latest watch, the ‘Falcon,’ a new rugged multi-sport watch made with a titanium unibody and a 20ATM rating. The Falcon is the latest watch Amazfit offers that is built for outdoor adventuring. In addition to the titanium body it also has a sapphire crystal glass covering the display. The titanium also makes for a more lightweight build so the watch doesn’t feel like it’s weighing you down while you wear it.
Android Headlines

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3

Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
Android Headlines

Suunto's 9 Peak Pro Watch Has A 21-Day Battery & An Easier UI

Suunto has officially announced the launch of the Suunto 9 Peak Pro this week. This is the company’s latest multisport GPS smartwatch and it’s directly in competition with the likes of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and similar multisport watches from Garmin. For the Peak 9 Pro, two...
Android Headlines

SCUF Launches Cool New Controller Designs For Fall/Winter 2022

SCUF today has launched a brand-new collection of controller designs for the Fall and Winter seasons. Unlike the Spring and Summer collection though, the Fall/Winter controller designs that SCUF has come up with aren’t just a series of bright and pastel colors. In fact I’d venture to say that some of SCUF’s designs in this collection are some of its best to date.
Android Headlines

Xiaomi 12T Pro Review: Almost A Flagship Killer

Xiaomi 12T Pro is a much more polished smartphone than its predecessor. Xiaomi 12T Pro is the mid-year refresh on their flagship series. Albeit, Xiaomi typically introduces a stellar upgrade on the T series and then trims other features from the Pro model launched earlier in the year to keep the price competitive.
Android Headlines

This Is The Razer Edge, Razer's 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld

Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer officially announced its cloud gaming handheld, the Edge. Built for gaming on-the-go and designed to deliver an unparalleled cloud gaming experience, the Edge is powered by Verizon 5G and can also connect to WiFi. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar that’s because Razer launched another device under the same moniker 9 years ago. The big difference is how you play games on the new Edge compared to the original.
SPY

Review: Don’t Let Your Game Suffer, We Found the 10 Best Athletic Socks for Men

Table of Contents The Best Athletic Socks for Men at a Glance What’s In the Best Athletic Sock for Men? How We Chose the Best Athletic Socks for Men: About Our Process Why Trust SPY When Searching for the Best Athletic Socks for Men? There are few things worse than getting to the peak of your workout and noticing your sock is drenched, rendering it all but useless. Athletic socks are a critical, yet oft-overlooked component of a successful workout. When you’re doing something active that requires any sort of footwear, your socks are the only thing between you and the footbed. That thin sliver of...
Android Headlines

HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging

HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
Android Headlines

Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments

Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are still squeezing more functionality into their video chat platforms. Case and point, Microsoft Teams has a new meeting type called Virtual Appointments. This will help businesses directly interact with their customers. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020, businesses are still...
Android Headlines

[Update: Fold 3] Samsung's Android 13 Beta Available For Galaxy Note 20 & Flip 3

UPDATE: Android 13 beta is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well. Samsung has opened the beta program in the US. Other markets may follow soon. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Samsung has opened up its Android 13 beta program to a couple more Galaxy smartphones. Users with a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now participate in the beta program in select markets. The company is also beta-testing Android 13 along with its One UI 5 custom software on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy A52.
Android Headlines

Smart Launcher 6.1 Update Intros Customizable 'Smart Widgets'

Smart Launcher 6.1 update is here, and it focuses on widgets. It delivers the so-called ‘Smart Widgets’, and the company really did add a lot of flair with these widgets. These widgets adapt to your colors and style. They will adapt to your wallpaper’s dominant colors, says the company. They fully support Material You on Android 12+ devices.
Android Headlines

Galaxy Note 10 & Galaxy A53 5G Get October Update

Samsung has released the October 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update started rolling out recently and is currently only available to users in Europe. But the company should soon seed the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to units in other regions as well.
Android Headlines

Meta Quest Pro Arrives With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC

Meta recently launched the Quest Pro VR headset powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset. Codenamed Project Cambria, it is a high-end product aimed at professionals and expectedly has a steep price tag of $1,500. But for that price, you are getting a quite capable VR headset with innovations and improvements all around.
Android Headlines

Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone

We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
Android Headlines

New Pixel Watch Promo Video Is All About The Design

Google has published a new Pixel Watch promo video on YouTube, and this one is all about the design. This video is titled ‘Meet Google Pixel Watch’, and it goes hand-in-hand with a number of other promos Google shared recently. Google’s new Pixel Watch promo video is all...
Android Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro launched alongside the Pixel 7 quite recently. We’ve already compared the two phones, and now it’s time to bring one of the Pixel 6 phones into the mix. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro. Some of you are probably thinking of upgrading to the Pixel 7 Pro this year, from the Pixel 6 Pro. Or, alternatively, thinking of getting the Pixel 6 Pro at its lower price tag. Well, we’ll try to help you make a decision.
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro First To Support Only 64-Bit Apps

The newly-announced Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first smartphones to support only 64-bit apps. These two phones come with a 64-bit only build of Android 13, it has been confirmed. The Pixel 7 series phones are first to support only 64-bit apps. This information comes from...
itechpost.com

What to Consider When Buying TV Antenna - 6 Top Considerations?

Before buying a new television antenna, it is important to know which channels are available in your area. You can use free services like TV Fool to check the available channels in your zip code. These services also allow you to see the signal strength of the channels in your area. Once you have an idea of which channels you can watch, you can decide which antenna to buy.
