Semi crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when...
A Baraga man was killed Thursday night while filling his vehicle with gas at a L'anse gas station after Michigan State Police say a semi-truck and trailer struck the gas pumps, fatally wounding the man.
Three People Injured In Head-On Collision; Alcohol Suspected
A Marquette man was arrested early Wednesday after a traffic crash on M-553 south of Marquette. Michigan State Police say it happened at around 2:20 in the morning on M-553 near Olson Road. Troopers say a 20-year-old man caused the head-on collision, and was driving while intoxicated. The driver of...
Ishpeming woman arrested by deputy following Marquette crash
MARQUETTE, MI— An Ishpeming woman was arrested for drunk driving after she was involved in an accident in Marquette Friday. Around 3:30 p.m., the 55-year-old was westbound near 5th Street in a Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound Tesla head-on. A fully marked Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was directly behind the Tesla at the time of the crash.
Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire
L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN. The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man...
Northern Arts & Culture: Dale and Cindy Wedig at Zero Degrees Gallery
Dale and Cindy Wedig are the featured artists at Zero Degrees Gallery for November and December 2022. The married couple covers a variety of artistic mediums which include metal and ceramics. Cindy's focus is on cold wax encaustic paintings and ceramic sculptures. Dale (a Professor of Art and Design at Northern Michigan University) works in a range of metalworks ranging from jewelry to architectural installations.
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete. As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. “Big...
Spread Goodness Day founder needs help keeping the future bright
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Anna Dravland, the founder of Spread Goodness Day, has dedicated her life to spreading goodness, and is now in need of your help to continue with her mission. “I started Spread Goodness Day and developed it in 2017. To create something that allows the community...
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Winter Storm Could Dump Heavy Snow In Parts Of U.P.
The following is a statement posted by the National Weather Service office in Marquette Saturday afternoon about the potential for heavy snow in the Upper Peninsula. We will keep you updated on www.radioresultsnetwork.com, and Storm Team Three Meteorologist Tom Kippen is monitoring the storm as it approaches. A low pressure...
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
