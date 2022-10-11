Reunited Blink-182, Drake, Billie Eilish to Headline 2023 Lollapalooza Festivals in Chile, Brasil, Argentina

The reunited Blink-182 are among the superstar acts slated to take the stage at the 2023 editions of Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. Travis, Tom and Mark will be in good company at the top of the bills alongside Drake , Billie Eilish , Lil Nas X , Tame Impala and Rosalía, according to a press release on Tuesday morning (Oct. 11) announcing next year’s lineups.

The shows will also boast sets from Jane’s Addiction, The 1975, Jamie XX, Kali Uchis, Alison Wonderland, Omar Apollo and many more. Tickets are on sale now for the South American events, which will take place on March 17-19 ( Chile (Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos), Argentina (Hippodromo de San Isidro) and March 24-26 ( Brazil (Autódromo de Interlagos).

The Chile edition will also feature performances by Armin Van Buuren, Fred Again…, Tove Lo, Gorgon City, Rise Against, Conan Gray, Wallows, Tokischa and more. The Argentina dates in Buenos Aires will feature many of the same acts along with Maria Becerra, Trueno, Diego Torres, Melanie Martinez and Omar Apollo, while the Brasilian dates will welcome most of the above-mentioned along with Sofi Tukker, Modest Mouse, Yungblud, 100 Gecs, Suki Waterhouse and more.

The events will mark Drake’s first time performing in Argentina and Chile and Eilish’s first South American dates. They will also be a return to festival gigs for Blink, who announced their reunion with bassist/singer Mark Hoppus on Tuesday morning while teasing their massive 2023-2024 world tour and an upcoming single, “EDGING,” due out on Friday (Oct. 14).

Check out the posters for all three festivals below.