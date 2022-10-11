Read full article on original website
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
A Washington D.C. Uber Driver Revealed The 6 Types Of Party Passengers He Sees On Weekends
Whether it's a Saturday night or early Sunday morning, if you like to party, you most likely have been in an Uber between the late night to early bird hours... and your driver most likely has seen it all from the number of people who use the app. One, in...
travelweekly.com
Hilton hotel will be part of a new complex near D.C.
Hilton has unveiled plans for a hotel just outside Washington, set to be part of a mixed-use complex currently under construction in Arlington, Va. Located near the foot of the Potomac River's historical Francis Scott Key Bridge, the 36-floor Hilton at the Key, Arlington-Rosslyn will span 331 rooms and feature approximately 28,000 square feet of meetings and event space.
Eater
Hill East Burger Swings Into Southeast With Perfected Patties and a Taxidermied Armadillo
The local owners of barbecue standard-bearer Sloppy Mama’s and hip Tex-Mex joint Republic Cantina just unveiled a sizzling new bar on Capitol Hill. Anticipated smoked burger saloon Hill East Burger is a joint effort between Joe Neuman (Sloppy Mama, Chris Svetlik (Republic Cantina), and D.C. bartending vet Ben Alt, an alum of Martha Dear, Tail Up Goat, and Reliable Tavern.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Best Places to Work 2022
Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
Bay Net
The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine
BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street
A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
UPDATED: Peet’s Coffee to Permanently Close October 30
UPDATE: Peet’s Coffee is set to close at 12 p.m. on October 30, according to a message received by the Source. Peet’s Coffee at The Blairs Shops shopping center at 1316 East-West Highway in downtown Silver Spring will close on October 31, according to a report from The MoCo Show.
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
The Wharf celebrates 5 years with Wednesday bash, slew of soon-to-come grand openings
WASHINGTON — Members of the public and officials came together in celebration on the Southwest Waterfront Wednesday amongst a backdrop of fireworks and live music to celebrate The Wharf's progress, as well as its sparkling additions that lie ahead. Soon, The Wharf Phase 2 will include restaurants, such as...
WJLA
'Not paying to live like this': DC's Marbury Plaza residents weary of worsening conditions
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — “I’m not paying to live like this. I’m not doing it anymore!” said Barbara Cooper, the president of the tenants association at Marbury Plaza, a huge 674-unit apartment complex in Southeast D.C. When it was completed in 1968, it became an...
punchdrunkcritics.com
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘Black Adam’
We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the antihero that will change the heirarchy of power within the DCEU. SYNOPSIS: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient...
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
This Is Washington's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
