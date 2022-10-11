ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
travelweekly.com

Hilton hotel will be part of a new complex near D.C.

Hilton has unveiled plans for a hotel just outside Washington, set to be part of a mixed-use complex currently under construction in Arlington, Va. Located near the foot of the Potomac River's historical Francis Scott Key Bridge, the 36-floor Hilton at the Key, Arlington-Rosslyn will span 331 rooms and feature approximately 28,000 square feet of meetings and event space.
Eater

Hill East Burger Swings Into Southeast With Perfected Patties and a Taxidermied Armadillo

The local owners of barbecue standard-bearer Sloppy Mama’s and hip Tex-Mex joint Republic Cantina just unveiled a sizzling new bar on Capitol Hill. Anticipated smoked burger saloon Hill East Burger is a joint effort between Joe Neuman (Sloppy Mama, Chris Svetlik (Republic Cantina), and D.C. bartending vet Ben Alt, an alum of Martha Dear, Tail Up Goat, and Reliable Tavern.
arlingtonmagazine.com

Best Places to Work 2022

Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
Bay Net

The Greene Turtle Hosts Its Grand Opening In Brandywine

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Prince George’s County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community. Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.
nypressnews.com

DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital

The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street

A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
massachusettsnewswire.com

Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program

Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Commercial Observer

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf

On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘Black Adam’

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson as the antihero that will change the heirarchy of power within the DCEU. SYNOPSIS: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient...
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
DC News Now

Woman, girl hurt in hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A woman and a girl who were on foot were injured Friday night after a car hit them and the driver kept going. The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened around 9:45 p.m. at First and Atlantic streets SE. Medics took the woman and the girl to the hospital for […]
