Juliana Nalu: 5 Things To Know About The Model Spotted Out With Kanye West

By Eric Todisco
 5 days ago
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
  • Juliana Nalu is a model who is signed to numerous modeling agencies.
  • She’s been spending time with Kanye West after his anti-Semitic social media controversy.
  • She appears to be supporting Kanye’s political aspirations.

Kanye West is mingling with yet another gorgeous model as he continues to play the field following his split from Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old rapper enjoyed a movie theater date in Los Angeles with model Juliana Nalu, 24, on October 8. The pair saw Triangle of Sadness, starring Woody Harrelson, after Ye was restricted off of Instagram and Twitter for his anti-Semitic content. Juliana posted a photo of herself wearing Kanye’s infamous black 2024 baseball cap to Instagram, where she has over 500K followers, and she captioned the post, “lemme get my grillz right.”

So, who is Juliana Nalu? The model and Kanye were reportedly spotted together a few times before their movie theater date, so things might be getting serious between the two. Here’s five things to know about Juliana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGvN5_0iUQEbwo00
Kanye West (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Juliana is from Brazil.

Juliana grew up in Complexo de Chapadao, which is north of Rio De Janeiro. She knew she wanted to be a model when she was six years old, and by the time she turned 13, Juliana was traveling across Brazil with her mother for beauty and modeling gigs, according to her interview with Latina magazine.

“My mom was helping me follow my dreams, traveling to agencies with me, and making brand connections. I lived in the favelas with my family until I was 18,” she told the publication. “It was hard to deal with the violence, and I didn’t have access to many privileges in Brazil, compared to others. However, my mom had so much love for [and my siblings] and gave us everything we needed to be a good person.”

She moved to the U.S. at 19 years old.

Juliana was 19 years old when she visited Los Angeles, where she signed with ELITE Models, and decided to stay in the U.S. She enjoyed LA because of its “similarities” to Rio de Janeiro, according to her Latina magazine interview.

She’s signed to several modeling agencies.

Juliana is currently signed to ELITE Models LA, ELITE Models NYC, and Mix Models Agency, according to her Instagram bio. She regularly posts her gorgeous modeling shots on her Instagram. She’s even modeled for Yeezy which is probably how she met Kanye.

She was separated from her family during the pandemic.

In March 2020, Juliana was stuck in the U.S. when the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus could not visit her family in Brazil. She couldn’t return to her home country until January 2022. “I was in tears during my last trip to Brazil,” she told Latina magazine. “You can see the minimal and simple ways my people live. Simplicity is everything, and everyone is warm.”

She walked in her first fashion week show in Milan.

Juliana walked for the brand 6PM at Milan Fashion Week at the end of September. She shared several photos of her looks from her time in Italy to Instagram. One of her looks included a purple and white jacket with ripped denim shorts and a pair of black converse sneakers.

Comments / 0

