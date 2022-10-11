ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Julia Hits Central America, 25 Reported Dead

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMJaQ_0iUQEWU300

Following Hurricane Julia’s impact in Central America, it has been reported that at least 25 people have died as a result of the storm’s destruction.

According to U.S. News, officials have reported that most of the victims of Hurricane Julia are in El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras. The storm hit El Salvador and dropped heavy rain. Among the 10 Salvadorans killed were five soldiers. More Ethan 1,000 people were evacuated.

Officials say that in Guatemala, eight people were killed between Sunday and Monday while seven were injured and hundreds were impacted by Hurricane Julia. In Honduras, at least five victims have been confirmed. This includes a woman who died after being swept away by floodwaters and a four-year-old boy in a boat that capsized.

Meanwhile, Panama’s emergency services did confirm two deaths. This is due to heavy rains. Close to 300 people were evacuated from communities close to the Costa Rica border.

Hurricane Julia notably made landfall on Sunday (October 9th) on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast. It was a category 1 storm before crossing into the Pacific Ocean. By Monday, the storm had dissipated and what was left moved northwest at 15 miles per hour over Guatemala near the Mexican border.

It was estimated that Hurricane Julia’s maximum sustained winds were around 30 mph. However, there are now warning of life-threatening surf and rip conditions along the El Salvador and Guatemala coasts. There is still concern that heavy rain may cause flash flooding. An additional one to four inches of rain is predicted to occur in El Salvador and sorter Guatemala. There is also a prediction of three to six inches of rain on Mexico’s Tehuantepec isthmus.

Hurricane Julia is Blamed for Massive Mudslides in Venezuela that Killed At Least 36 People

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday (October 9th), the death toll from mudslides in Venezuela due to heavy rains from Hurricane Julia is now up to 36 people. All of them are from the small city of Caracas, where dozens of people are still missing.

Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, stated on state television during a visit to Las Tejerias that rescuers are attending to the most urgent issue which is the search for people. More than 300 hours were reportedly destroyed and over 750 were damaged in the storm. Rodriguez further explained that there are around 1,200 rescuers who are responding to the scene. Rodriguez then said, “We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses.”

Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, also made a rare appearance and declared the area a disaster zone. Maduro also announced a three-day national mourning period that began on Sunday. CBS News further reports that in August, at least 15 people died in the Venezuelan Andes after heavy rains triggered mud and rock slides.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall as Category 1 Storm

Hurricane Julia made landfall, hitting Nicaragua Sunday in the early morning hours. So far, the hurricane remains a category 1 storm as the weather system brings with it wind speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. Julia was upped to hurricane status on Saturday night. Not long before the...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Guatemala#El Salvador#U S News#Salvadorans#Mexican#Hurricane Julia
AccuWeather

Julia strengthens into a hurricane over Caribbean Sea

Julia strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday evening as it moved closer to Central America. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that life-threatening impacts were expected in Nicaragua, which is where Julia is forecast to make landfall early Sunday. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed a tropical...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away

The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
TAMPA, FL
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

TD 9 looking increasingly like it will become a major hurricane threat for Florida

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. All eyes remained on Tropical Depression Nine, which formed Friday and was battling substantial wind shear over the central Caribbean, as AccuWeather forecasters warned of an increasing threat for a major landfalling hurricane to slam Florida next week.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
WILLIAMS, AZ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

571K+
Followers
63K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy