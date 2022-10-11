Read full article on original website
FC Dallas Playoffs: What FCD must do to beat Minnesota United
FC Dallas will host a playoff game at Toyota Stadium for the first time since 2018 as Minnesota United travel to Frisco for their first round matchup. Ahead of the big game, let’s look at what FCD needs to do to move on to the next round. 1) Slow...
The Return of FC Dallas
After a long wait, FC Dallas and the MLS Playoffs comes back to the DFW area. After matchday 34, FC Dallas secured 3rd in the West and has a matchup with Minnesota United in Toyota Stadium Monday night. There is a lot to unbuckle from the season, so lets dive straight in.
What the Jason Roberson Deal Means to the Dallas Stars
Just in time before the regular season started the Dallas Stars, and Jason Roberson were able to reach a deal. Like Jake Oettinger, Robo signed a ‘bridge deal’ that makes him a Star for the next four years. A signing that shows promise for the 2023 season which is already underway. It was great to get the signing settled before game one of eighty two.
The Dallas Cowboys May Be True Contenders
NFL fans don’t have a middle ground when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. They either love them or hate them. Those who despise them love to tease their fans about the team’s postseason futility over the last quarter-plus of a century. The team’s ardent followers, though, remain...
