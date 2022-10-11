ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Return of FC Dallas

After a long wait, FC Dallas and the MLS Playoffs comes back to the DFW area. After matchday 34, FC Dallas secured 3rd in the West and has a matchup with Minnesota United in Toyota Stadium Monday night. There is a lot to unbuckle from the season, so lets dive straight in.
Poole ready to chase another championship alongside Green

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Calling it a “long” couple of weeks, Golden State guard Jordan Poole is ready to chase a repeat championship alongside Draymond Green after the fourth-year pro took a punch to the face from Green at practice. Poole wasn’t injured by the violent punch Oct. 5. Green rejoined the team after a leave of absence, and he met with Poole in the days before they played together again Friday night against the Nuggets. “He apologized, and we plan on handling ourselves that way, we’re going to play basketball,” Poole said Sunday in his first public remarks since the fight and after video leaked from the incident. “Everybody in the locker room and on our team knows what it takes to win a championship and we’re going to do that on the court. That’s really all I have to say on the matter, we’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.” The 23-year-old Poole finalized a $140 million, four-year extension with the defending NBA champions on Sunday, giving the guard something to celebrate and a bit of relief with a ring ceremony right around the corner.
Dallas Sports Nation

What the Jason Roberson Deal Means to the Dallas Stars

Just in time before the regular season started the Dallas Stars, and Jason Roberson were able to reach a deal. Like Jake Oettinger, Robo signed a ‘bridge deal’ that makes him a Star for the next four years. A signing that shows promise for the 2023 season which is already underway. It was great to get the signing settled before game one of eighty two.
Dallas Sports Nation

The Dallas Cowboys May Be True Contenders

NFL fans don’t have a middle ground when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. They either love them or hate them. Those who despise them love to tease their fans about the team’s postseason futility over the last quarter-plus of a century. The team’s ardent followers, though, remain...
Dallas Sports Nation

Enhancing Your Dallas Sports Fan Experience

