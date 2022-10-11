Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”...
Walker denies abortion report; Warnock promotes ‘choice’
Republican challenger Herschel Walker again denied a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion during a debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Watch: Warnock, Walker face off in exclusive Georgia Senate debate
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker met Friday night in their only televised debate.
Facing South Florida: Florida Redistricting
Jim takes a closer look at the redrawing of our state's congressional map with a reporter for ProPublica, who wrote about the governor's plan and the controversy that created. ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest.Guest: Joshua Kaplan, REPORTER, PROPUBLICA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Before it is too late:' Trump attacks American Jews in post and draws swift criticism
The former president's call for support from Jews "before it's too late" has been interpreted by many as a threat.
WAVY News 10
US shift on Venezuelan migrants fuels anxiety in Mexico
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Jose Maria Garcia Lara got a call asking if his shelter had room for a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first expelled to Mexico under an expanded U.S. policy that denies rights to seek asylum. “We can’t take anyone, no one will fit,”...
Judge rules against suppressing interrogation of Cory Bigsby
A Hampton judge ruled he didn't hear enough evidence in the courtroom to suppress what Cory Bigsby told detectives on the night his son Codi was reported missing.
Comments / 0