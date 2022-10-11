Read full article on original website
Devastating car crash leaves 3 injured; residents worried
Witnesses say a black Honda was driving at least 70 miles per hour down Rimrock before slamming into another vehicle, knocking it off of the road and almost putting it through a fence.
3 injured in west Billings crash
Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Billings police.
Crash on Rimrock Road hospitalizes 3 people
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash caused injuries in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road in Billings Thursday evening. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter Rim Rock Road is now open.
Vehicle break-in at Elder Grove school leaves Billings woman frustrated
The thief’s destruction continued after he left the parking lot after the break in, Del Carpio says he set off on a spending spree charging more than two thousand dollars to her credit card.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
Couple without home in Billings after truck hits house
It was on the corner of 10th street west and Central Ave. where Aaron Drake got the surprise of his life. A truck drove through this fence and hit his house.
Woman struck and injured by train at Billings crossing
Police said on social media the woman suffered "serious injuries" after she was hit while trying to cross the tracks at North Broadway around 7:50 p.m.
Billing Public Library hosts Child and Family Resource Fair
Members of the community are invited to attend the Child and Family Resource Fair on October 20 at the Billings Public Library. The press release states families can discover free resources from several family agencies that provide educational and health assistance. Over a dozen exhibits will be present at the...
Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!
Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
UPDATE: Billings Woman Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Train
UPDATE: 10/12/22 9:34 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 27th Street both ways is now open to traffic. According to Billings Police, the train was traveling around 20 miles per hour when it struck the woman. She was not following the railroad markers, so she either went around the barricade or ducked under the arms. There is no update as of yet on the condition of the victim.
Moose still on the loose in Billings
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver
Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Truly alarming: Hard seltzer can smashes couple's window in Billings vandalism
A Billings couple is shaken up, after a full can of hard seltzer was thrown at their window early Sunday morning. Now, they're looking for answers for this seemingly random act of vandalism.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
Look for absentee ballots in your mailbox
You’ll want to keep an eye on your mailbox because election ballots went out today in Yellowstone County. Absentee ballots have been mailed out today, October 14, for voters on the absentee list. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, November 7 at 12pm for Yellowstone County...
Stolen: Bull elk rack snatched from hunter's truck in Billings
Bringing home a 340 inch, six by seven bull elk may be many hunters dreams come true, but for Adam Grenda, it now feels like a bad dream.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
An Open Letter to the Taco John’s Manager in Billings
To start my letter I want to say I'm sorry for not remembering your name, and I’m really hoping you will see this. The other day my spouse and I ordered food online at your location off 26th & Central Ave. The online ordering for taco John’s here in...
