fortwaynesnbc.com
Gender neutral restrooms to be installed at Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Work is underway on the first major renovation to Wayne High School in more than 50 years. The multi-million dollar project is part of a larger plan by the district approved in 2020. At Wayne, improvements include updates classrooms and safety features....
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
Central Michigan Life
Q&A: CMU alumna, sc-fi author discusses her books, strong female characters, self-publishing
When the apocalypse strikes the near future, Central Michigan University’s dorms could be a shelter for survivors. That is, if you are a fictional character in Holly Ash's most recent science fiction novel. Ash is an independent sci-fi author who wrote “The Journey Missions” and “Cleansing Rain” series. Ash...
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
Million Dollar Indiana Home Comes with a Huge Heart-Shaped Pond
You never know what you might find when randomly browsing through homes on Zillow. I was casually looking at million-dollar homes that I'll never be able to afford, as one does, and stumbled upon a gorgeous home in Woodburn, Indiana. It was the pond that caught my attention. As you...
buildingindiana.com
GM Plans $491M Investment
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM. “Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production...
Juror Accused Of Flirting With Defendant In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Trial
'It's enough that it's drawing my attention.'
Central Michigan Life
CMU secures first MAC win
Central Michigan football senior Thomas Incoom has made a name for himself in the Mid-American Conference running down ball carriers off the edge. But on Saturday, the defensive lineman found himself on the other side of that coin, with a 63 yard, game-winning fumble-recovery touchdown. “Oh man, when I saw...
WNDU
Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
shelbycountypost.com
State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus
State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
WNDU
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
12tomatoes.com
Groovy House From The 1970s Listed For Sale After 92-Year-Old Owner Passes Away
If you are anything like us, you have probably seen neighborhoods where all of the houses look exactly the same. In some instances, neighborhoods will create model homes to showcase to potential buyers. From there, people will add their own customization as they see fit. There is nothing wrong with this practice and lots of people do not mind having the same homes as their neighbors.
Indiana police identify 3 men killed in ‘shockingly terrible event’ near Michigan border
ANGOLA, IN – Three men are dead after a shootout involving police in Northern Indiana. According to the Indiana State Police, Bryar Wolfe, 19, of Fremont, was fatally shot by police near the intersection of West Felicity Street and South Wayne Street in Angola, about 10 miles from the Michigan border, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 9.
WANE-TV
Here are the questions the Fort Wayne City Council president has about Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp has sent a letter to the City Attorney “regarding policy, procedure, and financial accountability” in response to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry for allegedly driving drunk last weekend. The letter sent to City Attorney...
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in the final Locker Room of the regular season.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Central Michigan Life
Rainy night ends in loss for CMU soccer
The dark clouds rolled into Mount Pleasant towards the end of the first half, as Central Michigan soccer trailed the Ohio Bobcats. It was quickly followed by rain which beat down throughout the second half as the Bobcats (7-5-2, 3-3-1) poured it on the Chippewas (2-9-3, 1-4-2) with a final score of 4-1 on Thursday.
inkfreenews.com
Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case
WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
