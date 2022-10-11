ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

fortwaynesnbc.com

Gender neutral restrooms to be installed at Wayne High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Work is underway on the first major renovation to Wayne High School in more than 50 years. The multi-million dollar project is part of a larger plan by the district approved in 2020. At Wayne, improvements include updates classrooms and safety features....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership

It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

GM Plans $491M Investment

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM. “Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Central Michigan Life

CMU secures first MAC win

Central Michigan football senior Thomas Incoom has made a name for himself in the Mid-American Conference running down ball carriers off the edge. But on Saturday, the defensive lineman found himself on the other side of that coin, with a 63 yard, game-winning fumble-recovery touchdown. “Oh man, when I saw...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNDU

Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus

State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The principal of Bremen High School is retiring after decades on the job. Bruce Jennings worked for Bremen Public Schools for 43 years. Superintendent Dr. Jim White says Jennings elected to retire, pending board approval. Andrew Rhode will be taking over as principal.
BREMEN, IN
12tomatoes.com

Groovy House From The 1970s Listed For Sale After 92-Year-Old Owner Passes Away

If you are anything like us, you have probably seen neighborhoods where all of the houses look exactly the same. In some instances, neighborhoods will create model homes to showcase to potential buyers. From there, people will add their own customization as they see fit. There is nothing wrong with this practice and lots of people do not mind having the same homes as their neighbors.
STURGIS, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11

TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Central Michigan Life

Rainy night ends in loss for CMU soccer

The dark clouds rolled into Mount Pleasant towards the end of the first half, as Central Michigan soccer trailed the Ohio Bobcats. It was quickly followed by rain which beat down throughout the second half as the Bobcats (7-5-2, 3-3-1) poured it on the Chippewas (2-9-3, 1-4-2) with a final score of 4-1 on Thursday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
inkfreenews.com

Michigan Man Sentenced In Home Improvement Fraud Case

WARSAW — A Michigan man will serve four years in prison after a home improvement fraud that cost a local couple more than $110,000. Douglas S. Flagle, 51, Edwardsburg, Mich., was charged with theft of property with a value greater than $50,000 and home improvement fraud, both level 5 felonies; and a habitual offender enhancement.
WARSAW, IN

