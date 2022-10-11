ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Police Pursue 'Persons Of Interest' After Fire Set At School In Brewster

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
Know them? Police are asking for help identifying men seen in the area of a school fire. Photo Credit: Brewster Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for. help to identify three men who were seen leaving the area of a school moments before a fire was set.

The incident took place in Putnam County on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Garden Street School in the village of Brewster.

According to the Brewster Police, at this time the three men are just "persons of interest," not suspects.

In addition, there were two other teenage boys that were seen by witnesses leaving the school as smoke was coming out of the second-floor windows, police said.

The two were seen coming out of the east side of the building and fleeing to Oak Street, they added.

Anyone who observed these individuals or has any information should contact Brewster Police Department at 914-804-8442.

City
Crime & Safety
