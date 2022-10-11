ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

By Adam Conn
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall.

Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene.

Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

According to a Whitehall PD release, Officers located the victim at Mount Carmel East hospital where she was in stable condition with a gun shot wound to her leg. Robinson was found at an apartment of the 3000 block of East Mound Street at around 7:30 p.m. Monday and was charged with felonious assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Mr. Grinch ☕
4d ago

That mug shot pic looks like someone punched her pretty hard. Could that be what triggered her to defend herself with the firearm? 🤔 I mean, what did Governor Dewine think would happen, when he signed concealed carry for EVERYONE without a Permit or training? People are pulling guns with "Stand your Ground" in their minds, or the Wild West Saloon days 🤷

