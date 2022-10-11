Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall.

Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene.

According to a Whitehall PD release, Officers located the victim at Mount Carmel East hospital where she was in stable condition with a gun shot wound to her leg. Robinson was found at an apartment of the 3000 block of East Mound Street at around 7:30 p.m. Monday and was charged with felonious assault.

