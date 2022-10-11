ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WRAL News

GoFundMe pages, vigils planned for victims of Raleigh Hedingham shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The seven victims in the Oct. 13 Hedingham shooting ranged in age from 16 to 60. Those who lost their lives were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot; James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
WRAL News

Raleigh shooter was 15; brother among five dead

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five and injuring two others in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday. One of the victims was his 16-year-old brother, James Roger Thompson, a junior at Knightdale...
WRAL News

Hidden child of the Holocaust shares her story

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Renée Fink lives a full life in Chapel Hill. She raised a family and is a mother of two and grandmother to five. But none of that seemed remotely possible in 1942 when she was 4 years old and was forced into hiding during the Holocaust.
WRAL News

Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
WRAL News

Report: Raleigh No. 1 in share of workers earning $100,000; Durham also scores well

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to earn a six-figure salary while living in city with a comparatively low cost of living, you might want to look at North Carolina. That’s because the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan statistical area and the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area rank first and second in the nation for the share of workers who earn more than $100,000 annually in an area where the cost of living is lower than the national average, according to a new report.
WRAL News

Housing pain: Raleigh rents soar at double rate of inflation – 7th highest in US

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at what’s happening with rents in Raleigh and how it compares to inflation in the U.S. economy. Readers may also enjoy listening to a new WRAL podcast, Real Estate Rush, with the first four episodes now available for streaming or for download.
WRAL News

NCFC falls 5-1 at Charlotte in season finale

Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina FC closed their 2022 USL One season with a 5-1 loss to the Charlotte Independence at American Legion Memorial Stadium Saturday night. The team finishes with 30 points for the season and an eleventh-place finish in the table. Charlotte clinches their third consecutive playoff berth with the win.
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

