Huntsville leaders hold public input meeting on environmental sustainability

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City leaders say their focus is on creating long-term successful gains for those who live, play and work in the growing community.

Mayor Tommy Battle called upon area leaders to form a committee to look deeper into contributing factors to long-term environmental sustainability in the metro area.

Changes in the environment, whether natural or planned, have a lasting effect on those who live in the city, according to area experts. Leaders say it’s everyone’s job to promote sustainable urban development to keep our air, land and water clean to enjoy for future generations.

In an effort to gather the public’s thoughts on the process, the Huntsville Environmental Sustainability Committee (HESC) wants residents to attend a public meeting on Tuesday, October 11 at Campus 805 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The HESC plans to have “interactive opportunities” to involve residents at the meeting, held in the Stone Event Center Cafeteria at Campus 805.

After the in-person meeting, HESC will launch an online survey to gather more public input from Huntsville residents. That survey will be available here.

