Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Belle and Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch says Conservative Party “don’t care about people”
Stuart Murdoch of Belle & Sebastian has shared his thoughts on the Conservative Party during a recent appearance as a panellist on BBC’s Question Time. The Scottish musician was joined on the panel by a range of politicians from his home country, including Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross.
NME
Music and entertainment world reacts to Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking as Chancellor
The music and entertainment world have reacted following the news that Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor. Since taking up the position just 38 days ago, Kwarteng has been heavily criticised for a mini-budget in which he outlined a series of tax cuts and new economic measures, which he then backtracked on following pressure from the public and many MPs.
Comments / 0