Marjorie Taylor Greene debate - live: Far-Right Republican faces off against Democratic challenger in Georgia
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
Guest Opinion: As another birthday comes and goes, Kayden's Law languishes
In the 4+ years since my 7-year-old granddaughter Kayden was brutally beaten to death by her biological father during an unsupervised visitation, hundreds more children have been harmed or killed in domestic violence cases involved in the family court system throughout our country. Yesterday, Oct. 15, was Kayden’s birthday; she...
Agriculture Online
NOPA September U.S. soybean crush seen at 161.627 million bushels
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush in September likely reached an all-time high for the ninth month of the year as processors ramped up operations with the arrival of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday.
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, October 14, 2022
Grain futures were lower in overnight trading as the U.S. corn harvest rolls on and in favorable weather in winter-wheat country. Dry weather in much of the U.S. Corn Belt will allow farmers to accelerate harvest this week. Little or no rain is expected in parts of the Midwest, as...
In Ag. & Eco: Monarch migration, massive pumpkin, giant fish catch & U.S. gourd obsession
Howdy, y'all! I'm Brandi D. Addison, the regional agriculture and natural resources reporter for the USA TODAY network in West Texas, covering all things from the earth to the sky — and this is your weekly agriculture and eco news round-up. Launched in September 2022, "In Ag. & Eco" brings a small collection of informative, unique, and...
Agriculture Online
Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year
Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across the entire state — sued four sets of northern Iowa landowners in August, claiming they have prevented its agents from doing the surveys.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Thursday, October 13, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about Illinois and Iowa corn yields, September equipment sale trends, and a lawsuit for loan forgiveness. Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions.
Agriculture Online
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s...
Agriculture Online
Farm Bureau seeks ‘unified’ farm bill of agriculture and nutrition aid
The largest U.S. farm group believes “it makes perfect sense” to combine commodity supports and SNAP in the same piece of big-ticket legislation, said president Zippy Duvall in announcing the American Farm Bureau Federation’s farm bill priorities on Thursday. The AFBF called for higher subsidy rates, at a still-to-be-determined cost, and more emphasis on stewardship on working lands rather than long-term idling of cropland.
