BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC
Boy, 16, dies after car hits lamp post in Tameside
A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car that hit a lamp post has died, police have said. Two other people were injured following the crash in Droylsden Road, Tameside, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers arrested the 18-year-old driver of a white...
BBC
Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family
The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up". Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes
The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
BBC
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
U.K.・
BBC
Leah Croucher murder inquiry: Commissioner requests police review
The police force that investigated the disappearance of Leah Croucher has been asked to review the original missing persons case following the launch of a murder inquiry. Matthew Barber, the police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, requested a review from the chief constable. The 19-year-old was last seen in...
BBC
Striding Edge fall: Severe weather hampers rescue
A climber who was injured falling from one of the highest Lake District fells could not be rescued by air ambulance because of severe weather. Poor visibility, strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday meant it had to turn back before reaching Striding Edge. The man was treated for back,...
BBC
Model plane hit by train after Warrington railway line crash
A jet-powered model aircraft crashed on to a railway line before being hit by a passing train, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The kerosene-powered MA Scale F4 Phantom came down on the track near Warrington during its maiden flight. No-one was hurt in the crash, which happened near...
BBC
Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church
A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
BBC
Charmouth nurse who left injured woman alone struck off
A care home nurse who left an elderly resident alone in a bathroom where she fell has been struck off. A panel heard Olakunie Kokumo, who worked at the Bymead Nursing Home in Charmouth, Dorset, left the woman unattended for more than half an hour. Mr Kokumo also failed to...
BBC
Accrington Bypass: Woman dies after car lands on roof
A woman has died after two cars were involved in a crash, police have said. The victim, in her 20s, was a passenger in a Toyota which was in a collision with a Mercedes on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass before 20:00 BST on Thursday, Lancashire Police said. The Toyota...
