1 killed, 3 hurt after crash on Route 355 in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A man is dead, and three people are injured after two vehicles in Germantown crashed late Saturday night, officials said. Fifth District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue (MCFRS) personnel were sent to Maryland Route 355 near Frederick Road and Plummer Drive, for a report of a traffic collision involving a truck and jeep around 11:16 p.m.
2 people struck by vehicle in Southeast DC, at least one with serious injuries
WASHINGTON — Two females were struck by a vehicle in Southeast DC Friday night. According to Metropolitan Police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Two females, one adult and one youth, were struck by a vehicle at 1st St and Atlantic St SE. The vehicle involved in the...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
Arlington County police officers shoot Maryland man after refusing to drop weapon, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. — A Maryland man was injured after two Arlington County police officers shot at him for refusing to drop his gun and raising his gun at officers in the Green Valley neighborhood Friday night, officials said. El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, is facing multiple charges, including...
Man accused of trying to smother woman to death with pillow in Ashburn
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges for allegedly trying to smother a woman to death with a pillow, authorities said. On Oct. 13, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court in Ashburn for a report of an assault around 6:30 a.m.
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
Police: Man wanted for 2 bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to two bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland in September. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division, the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks. The first robbery was...
Police: 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest, D.C.
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating physical abuse allegations after a toddler was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. Thursday night. Officers said they found a 2-year-old boy outside in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW. The boy is said to be in...
'27 years later' | Fatal shooting of teenager in Charles County remains unsolved
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Almost three decades later and the Charles County Sheriff's Office is still working to bring closure to a family by solving a homicide case that left a teenager dead. Now, detectives are asking for the public's help. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 1995, 27...
Police have identified, located parents of child found wandering in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police have identified and located the parents of a young boy that was found Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland. Officers say the boy was located around 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot on Wayne Avenue, nearby Cedar Street. The...
Deputies: Employee attacked with wooden baton in Loudoun Co. during robbery
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for two men after a gas station employee was beaten with a wooden baton during a robbery in Loudoun County Wednesday. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, two men walked into the Valero gas station on James Monroe Highway just before midnight. Police claim one man took money from the cash register while the other man allegedly hit the employee with a wooden baton multiple times.
Multiple card skimmers discovered at stores across DC in less than a month
WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for several people they believe are connected to multiple card skimmers discovered in stores across the District. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, 10 card skimmers were found between Sept. 19 and Oct. 13. A card skimmer is a...
1 person critically injured after crash involving 3 vehicles in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash involving multiple vehicles in Montgomery County left one person critically injured after being entrapped in a work truck Monday morning, according to authorities. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to Shady Grove Road, near Pleasant Road, in Rockville around 8:40 a.m....
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
Dog stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON — A dog owner is left without his 5-month-old pup after they were shot at on Wednesday in Northeast D.C., according to police. Police said that an armed robbery happened on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Polk Street. Allegedly, the robber walked up to a man walking his dog, Genesis, pulled out a gun and demanded the dog. The man gave the armed robber his young, female, Pitbull mix. However, when the suspect started to run, the dog owner chased after him.
Officials: Witnesses stop alleged DUI driver from leaving crash scene that killed 35-year-old man on I-95 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed after pulling to the shoulder lane to look at his disabled car and was hit by a passing vehicle. Police say witnesses prevented the driver from leaving the scene. The incident occurred on Interstate 95 at the 169-miler marker in Fairfax...
Police: Car used in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy found burned in Prince George's Co.
WASHINGTON — Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after being shot multiple times in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. MPD officers said the shooting happened in the 500 block of 48th Place near both Kelly Miller Middle School and Aiton Elementary School just before 4:45 p.m. Sixth District Commander...
New 4-lane Nice Bridge opens early in Charles County, old bridge to be demolished after lawsuit fails
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Out with the old and in with the new is the theme in Charles County, Maryland Wednesday as the new Nice bridge was opened for the first time, just a day after the decision was made to demolish the old bridge, just parallel of it.
Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family
COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam calls
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement. These scammers are calling and threatening to arrest people, and while it is not a new scam, they tell WUSA9 they had two people call them this week impersonating officials to try and get money.
