Rockville, MD

WUSA9

1 killed, 3 hurt after crash on Route 355 in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A man is dead, and three people are injured after two vehicles in Germantown crashed late Saturday night, officials said. Fifth District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue (MCFRS) personnel were sent to Maryland Route 355 near Frederick Road and Plummer Drive, for a report of a traffic collision involving a truck and jeep around 11:16 p.m.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for 2 bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to two bank robberies in Gaithersburg, Maryland in September. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division, the armed robberies happened at two different TD Banks. The first robbery was...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Police: 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating physical abuse allegations after a toddler was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. Thursday night. Officers said they found a 2-year-old boy outside in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW. The boy is said to be in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Deputies: Employee attacked with wooden baton in Loudoun Co. during robbery

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for two men after a gas station employee was beaten with a wooden baton during a robbery in Loudoun County Wednesday. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, two men walked into the Valero gas station on James Monroe Highway just before midnight. Police claim one man took money from the cash register while the other man allegedly hit the employee with a wooden baton multiple times.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Dog stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — A dog owner is left without his 5-month-old pup after they were shot at on Wednesday in Northeast D.C., according to police. Police said that an armed robbery happened on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Polk Street. Allegedly, the robber walked up to a man walking his dog, Genesis, pulled out a gun and demanded the dog. The man gave the armed robber his young, female, Pitbull mix. However, when the suspect started to run, the dog owner chased after him.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
COLUMBIA, MD
WUSA9

Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam calls

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement. These scammers are calling and threatening to arrest people, and while it is not a new scam, they tell WUSA9 they had two people call them this week impersonating officials to try and get money.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, D.C. local news

