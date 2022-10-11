ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Police: Suspect gets finger cut off during attempted home invasion in North Carolina

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man lost his finger during an alleged attempted home invasion in Burlington.

According to the Burlington Police Department, on Thursday at about 7 a.m., officers responded to a call about an attempted home invasion on Sellers Mill Road. A person said they had started their car and were returning to their house when an unknown, armed man approached them.

Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say

The suspect tried to enter the house, but the victim closed the door. There was a struggle and the suspect’s weapon fired, grazing the victim in the chest. The victim was not seriously hurt.

When CSI officials came to the scene, they found what they believed was the suspect’s glove that had fallen off during the struggle. There was a severed finger inside the glove. Police believe that the victim shut the door on the suspect’s hand and severed his finger.

Investigators used this physical evidence to identify the suspect, Vernon Forest Wilson, 67.

Police got warrants for Wilson, including first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Monday, officers from Burlington Police Department, assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Wilson. He was transported back to Alamance County and was given a $250,000 bond.

Comments / 30

April Williams
5d ago

I guess he gave the homeowners "the finger" literally!!! Would not want to be him in prison. They will never let him live it down. But hey! At least he makes it on America's Dumbest Criminals show....right??? lol

Reply(3)
18
Chris Fifield
4d ago

I've heard of leaving finger prints behind but leaving the finger with the print is a new one.

Reply
9
Lynnette Jordan
4d ago

Thank God no one in the family got physically injured!! The suspect got off easy by only losing a finger!

Reply
4
