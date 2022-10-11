Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST /915 PM PDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain has diminished. However, some minor flooding is likely ongoing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Oatman, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch Estates, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 19:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following area, Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 09:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING This is the last frost/freeze hazard for the fall as we have reached October 15th and most agriculture is complete across the Upper Snake Plain.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following county, Imperial. * WHEN...Until 145 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PDT, the public reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro and the New River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 133 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Desert Center, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 92 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 17:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 554 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area have weakened. However, flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 14:50:00 Expires: 2022-10-16 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lares, San Sebastian, Hatillo, Utuado, Adjuntas and Isabela Municipalities through 315 PM AST At 150 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lares, moving slowly. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include San Sebastian, Lares and Juncal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 10:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 11 AM MST this morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Prince of Wales Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Prince of Wales Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Prince of Wales Island near Kasaan and Thorne Bay * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 08:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow and Freezing Rain. Ice accumulation of a light glaze. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 07:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-17 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight AKDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to less than one quarter mile at times. Large snow drifts will develop.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 09:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-16 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Upper Gila River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Grant County through 1145 AM MDT At 1107 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Tyrone, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tyrone, Silver City, Hurley, Pinos Altos, Cobre, Bayard, Hanover, North Hurley, Fierro, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Arenas Valley, Tyrone Mine, Little Walnut Village and Cherry Creek Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-16 10:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Otero County through 1015 AM MDT At 942 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Tularosa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mescalero, Tularosa, Lake Mescalero, Three Rivers, Bent, Apache Summit, Soldier Canyon, Three Rivers Petroglyph Site and Sierra Blanca Peak. This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 74 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Annette Island, Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 06:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Glacier Bay, Eastern Chichagof Island, Petersburg Borough, Western Kupreanof Island and Kuiu Island, Prince of Wales Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, City of Hyder and Annette Island. In, Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Wasatch Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-16 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Localized east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 57 mph near Farmington Canyon. Elsewhere, east winds 15-20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph near other east to west oriented canyons. * WHERE...Northern Wasatch Front. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Northern Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Northern Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Northwest winds have decreased below advisory levels, so the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although the winds will decrease some this evening, breezy conditions are expected overnight.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for City and Borough of Wrangell by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 06:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: City and Borough of Wrangell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...City and Borough of Wrangell. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 07:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Freezing Rain Possible Today in the Interior A weather front is pushing north across the Interior today bringing warmer temperatures along with some snow and a chance of freezing rain to the area. Freezing rain will mix with the snow so no accumulation is expected, but it will create slippery driving and walking conditions so residents should use caution if venturing out. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 02:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-16 17:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED FOR PORTIONS OF SE ALASKA FOR THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK A hurricane force low pressure system will move into the SW Gulf of Alaska Tuesday. This low will weaken as it moves towards Cape Suckling Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will bring another round of moderate to heavy rainfall with totals of 1 to 4 inches for the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle Tuesday through Thursday. In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will impact the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible late Tuesday night through Wednesday as the low moves into the Yukon. Areas further away from the low will also experience strong winds with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible for most of the panhandle. This situation will be closely monitored and updates will be sent as conditions change and more information becomes available.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Sharp by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Sharp THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN INDEPENDENCE NORTHEASTERN JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHEASTERN SHARP COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Comments / 0