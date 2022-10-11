Effective: 2022-10-16 03:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-16 10:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Otero County through 1015 AM MDT At 942 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Tularosa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mescalero, Tularosa, Lake Mescalero, Three Rivers, Bent, Apache Summit, Soldier Canyon, Three Rivers Petroglyph Site and Sierra Blanca Peak. This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 74 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

OTERO COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO