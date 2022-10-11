'Dinner, Drinks, Desserts Were On Point': New Restaurant In Fairfield County Making A Splash

A new Greek restaurant in Fairfield County is seeing praise for its service and dessert options.

Mykonos Kouzina is located in Norwalk at 141 Main St.

The owners said the goal is for the eatery to offer the community a "unique Greek food dining experience."

Some customers have already shared positive reviews of their experience at the restaurant.

"From the minute you walk into this establishment you feel welcomed," Monica G. said in a Yelp review. "Our dinner, drinks, and desserts were on point. We were taken care of as if we had stepped off a private Jet. Customer satisfaction is very important and this customer was very pleased."

Others have praised the restaurant's Greek coffee and desserts.

"The frappe and Greek coffee were outstanding," Ilona K. wrote in a Yelp review. "The cheesecake baklava was really good, too. The chocolate cake was perfection! Not too sweet or bitter. Coated in smooth and rich ganache. This is the chocolate cake I've always been looking for, but could never find. Get it!"

The menu can be found on the restaurant's website.

"This place is amazing. A great new addition to Norwalk," Evelyn S. said in a Yelp review. "The people are friendly and the environment is inviting. The food was absolutely Phenomenal. The place is very clean. Cute decorations. The salad I had was to die for. Some of the best Greek food around."

Mykonos Kouzina is open for dinner Tuesdays through Sundays.