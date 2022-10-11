ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident

I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Montrose Most Wanted: Drugs, Assault, Menacing, Forgery and More

Here is a look at this week's three most wanted individuals in Montrose, Colorado. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for three individuals who are wanted in connection with a long list of serious charges. All three men failed to show up in court to face the charges and now authorities are trying to locate them and bring them in.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Halloween Events In Grand Junction 2022

Halloween is a fun time in Grand Junction and there are lots of ways to celebrate whether you are a big kid or a small kid. Of course, Halloween is big business. Americans spend about $8 billion every year on costumes, candy, and decorations. And have you seen the price of candy lately? If you are doing costumes - kid or adult -- the days of $10 costumes are long gone. Between the candy and costumes, you might have to skip a couple of meals in order to pay for it.
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

