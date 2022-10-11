Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
Father sustains critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed by son in Utah apartment
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A father is in critical condition after police say his son stabbed him multiple times in a Salt Lake County apartment. Officials said the incident happened at the Calloway Apartments near 1141 West 3900 South in Taylorsville, between Meadow Brook Golf Course and I-15 around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
KUTV
Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
KUTV
One person in custody, another at large after SWAT incident in Capitol Hill neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is in custody and another is at large after police responded to a SWAT incident in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday morning. The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT team responded to the incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street in Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Neighbors grateful for fast-acting fire crews after deadly Centerville apartment fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Neighbors of a Centerville apartment complex are thankful for the quick work of fire crews who stopped the spread of an apartment fire Wednesday night. One woman was killed in the fire. Authorities have not released her name as they are still notifying family members.
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
KUTV
Residents displaced after fire at West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Residents at a West Jordan home have been displaced after a Friday morning fire, authorities said. Multiple fire trucks and crews were in the area of 7000 South a nd 2400 West after the fire was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. West Jordan Fire...
KUTV
Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
KUTV
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
KUTV
Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
KUTV
Law enforcement warning Utahns about recent fentanyl trends
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials in Utah report that fentanyl overdoses and dangerous fentanyl trends are still the main causes of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Law enforcement and advocates will provide an update on these dangerous trends on Friday. Typically,...
KUTV
Utah father, son plead guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A father and son from Utah have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Federal documents show Bradly Bokoski, 58, from Eagle Mountain and his 31-year-old son Matthew met up in Washington D.C. for the protest. When they arrived, they...
KUTV
Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
KUTV
GALLERY: Spectrum Academy breaks ground on new facility for students on autism spectrum
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Spectrum Academy on Oct. 12 broke ground on a new Spectrum Transition and Academic Resource School in North Salt Lake to increase available spots for students with autism. STARS specializes in students with a range of special needs who qualify for Spectrum Academy's...
KUTV
High School Football: Bingham Runs Past Riverton on FNR
(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.
KUTV
Star Wars actor stumps for McMullin as Utah Senate race gets more attention
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The nation’s attention is turning to Utah as Sen. Mike Lee finds himself in a closer-than-expected bid for reelection. Lee, who’s running for a third term, faces independent candidate Evan McMullin, a former CIA officer who also made a brief run for president in 2016.
KUTV
Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats' eighth straight win. The Wildcats' previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State's eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill's 100th game as the Wildcats' coach.
KUTV
Utah economist breaks down how raising interest rates helps fight inflation, high prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers the Consumer Price Index released on Thursday are casting a dark shadow on an already troubled economy. The latest report shows inflation remains consistently high. The cost of living continues to go up, things like rent, utilities, food, and medical expenses continue...
