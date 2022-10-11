(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.

RIVERTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO