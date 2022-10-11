ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

KUTV

Man shot twice at overnight party in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police in South Jordan are investigating after a man was shot twice during a late-night party in Daybreak. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, officers were called to 6113 West Arranmore Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of shots fired.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

Residents displaced after fire at West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Residents at a West Jordan home have been displaced after a Friday morning fire, authorities said. Multiple fire trucks and crews were in the area of 7000 South a nd 2400 West after the fire was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. West Jordan Fire...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah's fourth Trader Joe's location coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A new Trader Joe's location has been announced in Utah. Draper Mayor Troy Walker said on social media Friday that the city has been selected for the grocery chain's fourth location in the state. He said the store will be located at 11479 State Street...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Law enforcement warning Utahns about recent fentanyl trends

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials in Utah report that fentanyl overdoses and dangerous fentanyl trends are still the main causes of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Law enforcement and advocates will provide an update on these dangerous trends on Friday. Typically,...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Weezer responds to Utah native's billboard in viral video

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Weezer, a Los Angeles-based rock band, responded to a Utah native's billboard that he used to shoutout the group in an interaction that's received thousands of views online. Cory Winn, CEO and founder of Lucca International from Utah, purchased a billboard in June. Weezer responded...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

High School Football: Bingham Runs Past Riverton on FNR

(KUTV) - The Bingham Miners won the Region 3 title Friday night with a 42-21 win over Riverton. The Miners dominated on the ground, scoring five rushing touchdowns in the 21-point victory. Watch highlights of this game and 12 other matchups from around the state right here. The playoffs begin next week and pairings will be announced on Saturday. Watch Talkin Sports Saturday night for a full breakdown of the high school football playoffs.
RIVERTON, UT
KUTV

Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats' eighth straight win. The Wildcats' previous loss came to Portland State last season. The win Saturday was the Weber State's eighth consecutive road victory which came in Jay Hill's 100th game as the Wildcats' coach.
PORTLAND, OR

