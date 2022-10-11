ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list

As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

No Trump! Tracy Morgan gets heated on NJ 101.5

Tracy Morgan will not be talking politics when he comes to the State Theatre on Oct. 15 with his "No Disrespect" show. But he did get into some when I asked him on New Jersey 101.5 whom he would disrespect. "Donald Trump!" When I asked why, he said: "Because he's...
POTUS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s favorite fall movies

You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
MOVIES
New Jersey 101.5

5 reasons NJ beaches are superior to any others

I love the Jersey Shore, and odds are you do too. I've been coming here my entire life and I really don't plan on changing that up anytime in the near future. When I was a kid, we had a house on 34th street in Sea Isle, and even after that was sold we didn't leave the Jersey Shore, we'd just rent wherever looked fun. It's just such a great beach!
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

These are the trendy candies for Halloween

I told you about the trend spotting retailer, Showcase, and that they were opening four new stores in New Jersey https://nj1015.com/trendy-retailer-is-opening-4-new-new-jersey-stores/. Now, that trendy retailer has released its list of trendy candy for Halloween 2022 (spoiler alert: they sell all of them). So, here is their. “list of the scariest,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New Jersey 101.5

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
TRAVEL
