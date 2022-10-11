Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Man accused of voyeurism in Vancouver schools appears in court
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver man accused of voyeurism in schools was in court Friday. According to court documents, James Mattson worked as a custodian and had access to Alki Middle School and Skyview High School. The sheriff’s office says he took videos in the women’s staff bathrooms at...
KATU.com
Man accused of chasing people with knife shot, injured by officer in downtown Portland
Law enforcement identified the man accused of chasing people with a knife in downtown Portland on Friday night before he was shot and injured by a police officer. Jeremy Rieck, 45, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and a parole detainer.
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
KATU.com
Woman in deputy-involved shooting faces attempted aggravated murder charge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The second suspect in a deputy-involved shooting in the Lloyd District last week has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on a long list of charges, including attempted aggravated murder, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The sheriff’s office also identified...
KATU.com
'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore set to be released, victim advocates want emergency order
PORTLAND, Ore. — Richard Gillmore, the serial rapist known as the "Jogging Rapist" because he ran through Portland neighborhoods scouting out victims and coming back later to attack them, is set to get out of prison on parole in December. Gillmore's been locked up for nearly 36 years after...
KATU.com
Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
KATU.com
Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon near Holladay Park in Northeast Portland's Lloyd District, police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Holladay Street. Portland Police officers say they found an "injured male victim"...
KATU.com
Vancouver Public Schools custodian arrested, faces 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The custodian of a Southwest Washington middle school is facing 137 counts of first-degree voyeurism, accused of recording videos in the girls' locker rooms at the school, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. James, D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver was arrested and booked into the...
KATU.com
Portlanders split on reported incoming ban on unsanctioned camping
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to make a major announcement on homelessness next week. Wheeler’s office wouldn’t release many details but sent KATU the following statement:. “City Commissioner Dan Ryan and I want to complete our outreach to elected leaders who have key...
KATU.com
Homeless campfire sets Southeast Portland home's fence on fire, owner wants action
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland homeowner wants the city to do more after a fire from a homeless camp near her home set her backyard fence on fire. “I looked out my back window, and I saw this huge fire and flames were about 20 feet high,” said Rachel Ayers.
KATU.com
16-year-old student arrested, accused of shooting at park near Reynolds High School
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Deputies say a 16-year-old Reynolds High School student is in custody, accused of firing a gun at Columbia Park on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the student was taken to the juvenile justice center, and the case has been forwarded to the district attorney's office for potential charges.
KATU.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's draws two thousand to the Oregon Zoo Saturday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 2,000 people came out for the Walk to End Alzheimer's this morning at the Oregon Zoo. The annual event raises money for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. The goal was to raise 585,000 dollars,and our very own, Wesleigh Ogle was the emcee for the...
KATU.com
Infant dies in the hospital nearly a month after rollover crash in Longview, Washington
An infant has died at the hospital Thursday, nearly a month after being injured in a rollover crash in Southwest Washington. The crash happened on the morning of September 19 in the Longview area. An SUV rolled several times and landed upside down in a drainage slough along Industrial Way near 26th Avenue.
KATU.com
Wonderwood is a new immersive adventure, coffee shop in St. Johns
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s something new coming to the St. Johns neighborhood this weekend. Local artist Mike Bennett calls it a fantasy café and immersive adventure experience. Bennett says it’s like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” novel with plenty of whimsy and imagination. And...
KATU.com
Hardesty, Gonzalez discuss race for Portland City Commissioner Seat 3
In lest than a month, voters will decide a very contentious race in the November election for Portland City Commissioner Position 3. In the running are Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, is seeking a second term, and her challenger Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty currently oversees Portland Fire & Rescue, Portland...
KATU.com
Everyday Heroes: Mom fights hard to raise money for childhood cancer research
A local mom is on a mission to find a cure for childhood cancer after losing her own child to the devastating disease. Lorna Day is the founder of the Sam Day Foundation. She started the nonprofit after losing her son, Sam, in 2016. Through fundraising and events like the...
KATU.com
The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta returns to the Lake of the Commons in Tualatin
One of Oregon's most unique fall events, the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta, returns on Sunday to the Lake of the Commons in Tualatin. Costumed characters paddle in pumpkins – in a series of wacky races. “You just gotta see it to believe it. It, it's the funniest thing...
KATU.com
President Biden helps volunteers stump for Democratic candidates in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden addressed a crowd of volunteers at a Portland union office Friday, emphasizing how important this midterm election is for Democrats. Biden's motorcade pulled up to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49 office on Southeast 26th Avenue in Portland at around 7 p.m.
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: October 14-16
Learn how to make your home energy efficient and cost effective at the Homes of Tomorrow Today Tour! Walk through 12 newly constructed homes throughout the Portland region showcasing the best in sustainable building practices, comfort and durability. The tour is Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Tickets cost $25.
