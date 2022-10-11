ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Man accused of voyeurism in Vancouver schools appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver man accused of voyeurism in schools was in court Friday. According to court documents, James Mattson worked as a custodian and had access to Alki Middle School and Skyview High School. The sheriff's office says he took videos in the women's staff bathrooms at...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Woman in deputy-involved shooting faces attempted aggravated murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. — The second suspect in a deputy-involved shooting in the Lloyd District last week has been released from the hospital and booked into jail on a long list of charges, including attempted aggravated murder, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. The sheriff's office also identified...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Portland, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon near Holladay Park in Northeast Portland's Lloyd District, police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Holladay Street. Portland Police officers say they found an "injured male victim"...
PORTLAND, OR
News Break
KATU.com

Portlanders split on reported incoming ban on unsanctioned camping

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to make a major announcement on homelessness next week. Wheeler's office wouldn't release many details but sent KATU the following statement:. "City Commissioner Dan Ryan and I want to complete our outreach to elected leaders who have key...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Wonderwood is a new immersive adventure, coffee shop in St. Johns

PORTLAND, Ore. — There's something new coming to the St. Johns neighborhood this weekend. Local artist Mike Bennett calls it a fantasy café and immersive adventure experience. Bennett says it's like a "Choose Your Own Adventure" novel with plenty of whimsy and imagination. And...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hardesty, Gonzalez discuss race for Portland City Commissioner Seat 3

In lest than a month, voters will decide a very contentious race in the November election for Portland City Commissioner Position 3. In the running are Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, is seeking a second term, and her challenger Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty currently oversees Portland Fire & Rescue, Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

President Biden helps volunteers stump for Democratic candidates in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden addressed a crowd of volunteers at a Portland union office Friday, emphasizing how important this midterm election is for Democrats. Biden's motorcade pulled up to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49 office on Southeast 26th Avenue in Portland at around 7 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: October 14-16

Learn how to make your home energy efficient and cost effective at the Homes of Tomorrow Today Tour! Walk through 12 newly constructed homes throughout the Portland region showcasing the best in sustainable building practices, comfort and durability. The tour is Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Tickets cost $25.
Portland, OR

