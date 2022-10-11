SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.

