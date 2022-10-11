Read full article on original website
4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
4 injured in fiery crash involving Jeep, tractor-trailers on I-81 in Smyth County, VSP says
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Four people were injured in a fiery crash early Friday morning on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, according to police. Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 41. According to the VSP, two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes of […]
Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
GPD: Body found in Hardin Park
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
Father and son shot in Dickenson County during fight, sheriff says
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a father and son were shot during a fight between the two Thursday night in Dickenson County. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Carter Stanley Highway around 8:50 p.m. Fleming said a father and his adult son got into […]
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Greene County shooting suspect in custody
Greene County officials are investigating after a shooting left a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to the county's sheriff.
Ribbon cut on new section of Mendota Trail
MENDOTA, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled around Southwest Virginia Friday, making a stop in Mendota. He helped cut the ribbon on the Gorge Trestles; a portion of the Mendota Trail that has now been extended. This completed restoration of 5 trestles on the Mendota end of the...
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
Town of Jonesborough upgrades water meters
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Town of Jonesborough will upgrade 13,000 water meters next week. The town is getting rid of the old displacement meters and replacing them with multi-jet meters. The new meters will help customers get a more accurate reading of their water flow. A new software...
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
Carter County man accused of statutory rape, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say a Carter County man has been charged with statutory rape after a juvenile was found inside his home.
Johnson City man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend while she was holding 2-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her 2-month-old baby was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police. Jordan Pierce was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls, and two counts of violation of an order...
The Tri-Cities Pet-Expo coming up in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Coming up at the end of October, it's the Tri-Cities Pet-Expo. It's happening at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport, the last Saturday and Sunday in October, and will benefit animal shelters in the area. It'll feature costume contests with prize money along with guest...
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Barktoberfest set for Saturday in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for something fun to do with your dogs on Saturday, you may want to head to Elizabethton for the 2nd annual Barktoberfest. The event will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter as well as the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly.
DA alleges rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center
District Attorney Steve Finney has requested to meet with Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine to discuss a situation in which a rape victim suffered mistreatment and waited nearly five hours before recieving a rape kit examination. Ballad, in a statement to the Press, said they have "directed a...
