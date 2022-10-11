ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Unresponsive man found at Greeneville park, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — An unresponsive man was found at a Greeneville park Saturday, according to authorities. Police say they found the body near the skate park inside Hardin Park. The body of the deceased 38-year-old is being sent for an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
GPD: Body found in Hardin Park

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Special car show in Kingsport to honor life of Dustin Fincher

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A special car show in Kingsport this weekend will honor the life of Dustin Fincher. He passed away from cancer back in June at age 36. Fincher was a history professor at Walters State College. In addition to teaching—he loved cars too. You can...
KINGSPORT, TN
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Ribbon cut on new section of Mendota Trail

MENDOTA, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled around Southwest Virginia Friday, making a stop in Mendota. He helped cut the ribbon on the Gorge Trestles; a portion of the Mendota Trail that has now been extended. This completed restoration of 5 trestles on the Mendota end of the...
MENDOTA, VA
Town of Jonesborough upgrades water meters

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Town of Jonesborough will upgrade 13,000 water meters next week. The town is getting rid of the old displacement meters and replacing them with multi-jet meters. The new meters will help customers get a more accurate reading of their water flow. A new software...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
The Tri-Cities Pet-Expo coming up in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Coming up at the end of October, it's the Tri-Cities Pet-Expo. It's happening at the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport, the last Saturday and Sunday in October, and will benefit animal shelters in the area. It'll feature costume contests with prize money along with guest...
KINGSPORT, TN
Barktoberfest set for Saturday in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are looking for something fun to do with your dogs on Saturday, you may want to head to Elizabethton for the 2nd annual Barktoberfest. The event will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter as well as the Main Street Program's initiative to make the city more pet friendly.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
DA alleges rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center

District Attorney Steve Finney has requested to meet with Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine to discuss a situation in which a rape victim suffered mistreatment and waited nearly five hours before recieving a rape kit examination. Ballad, in a statement to the Press, said they have "directed a...

