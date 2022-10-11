Why dine at one restaurant when you can dine at several in the same evening? The Square is celebrating its culinary scene with Taste of The Square, a dine around event on Thursday, Oct. 20. Restaurants from PLANTA to Il Bellagio will be on the scene to share samples while you stroll around the plaza in the moonlight. There will also be a pop-up bar by True Food Kitchen and live music. Proceeds from the event benefit Promise Fund of Florida, a charity that works to save lives through early breast and cervical cancer detection.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO