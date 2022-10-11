Read full article on original website
The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue
The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
FRED Pop-Up Shop to Benefit Local Charities
FRED, a local women’s fashion boutique, has opened a pop-up shop at 135 Mason Street featuring previous seasons’ sale merchandise at deeply discounted prices. The shop will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of October. Each week, FRED is donating...
Column: Greenwich Neighborhood Sales Pre-, Post- and Covid Era
For the last two years, the driving force behind the Greenwich market, and nationally, has been huge shrinkage in inventory. With low inventory has come lower sales. In fact, what is remarkable is that sales have been as high as they have been given how low our inventory is. We are seeing this in every neighborhood. Nowhere do we have enough inventory to meet demand, and this is particularly true in our family-oriented neighborhoods.
News Briefs: October 14
The Police Officer of the Month was announced earlier this week. Officer Alen Arrington has been named for his excellent police work identifying suspects in a violent robbery investigation from June of this year in which one of the victims was run over by a vehicle and had a firearm pointed at them. Through Arrington’s investigative expertise, he identified the suspects involved in the crime, tied them to the robbery, and identified their locations. Fully extraditable arrest warrants were obtained for both subjects, primarily due to the information that Officer Arrington was able to develop.
Initiative to increase equitable access to nutritious food at farmers markets
On Friday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt will visit the Monroe Farmers Market to announce the launch of an initiative that will improve equitable access to fresh, nutritious food by enabling customers who participate in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children – commonly known as WIC – to use their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards as a form of payment at farmers markets statewide rather than providing payment with paper checks.
Obituary: Philip Potter, Jr.
Philip Childs Potter, Jr. passed away peacefully at age 95 on September 29, 2022 in Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, a block from his childhood home, and his elementary school. Son of the late Dr. Philip Childs Potter and Zaidee Tillinghast Potter, he was married to his beloved wife Letitia McClure Potter for 60 years.
