dakotanewsnow.com
5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
dakotanewsnow.com
Free trick or treating event at Lake Lorraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls takes place Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The Lake Lorraine Community Director, Amy Smolik, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the fun behind the event.
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
KELOLAND TV
Vendors preparing for KELOLAND Art and Craft Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Living will be hosting its third annual arts and crafts show this weekend. 46 vendors from South Dakota and beyond are here at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall setting up their goods for the weekend event. Jason Pfitzer is one of the many vendors...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 16th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls. The show features 46 vendors selling everything from candles to cutting boards from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free. Be sure to watch KELOLAND Living on Monday when they’ll be announcing the door prize winners plus the winner of the grand prize, a Fonder sewing machine.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 15th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is a shopping experience showcasing area artists and crafters. It’s taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall & Convention Center in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get a $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free.
KELOLAND TV
Only Jamie Smith accepts Sioux Falls Rotary gubernatorial talk invite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 election is less than a month away and the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary is hosting a discussion next week for candidates running for governor. All three gubernatorial candidates have been invited to the event but so far only Representative Jamie Smith has...
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?
Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
KELOLAND TV
A look inside Children’s Inn’s new shelter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse will move into a new space next month. In mid-November, Children’s Inn clients and staff move into the brand-new building. “It’s just going to provide an environment that is so...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
kingsburyjournal.com
‘Lucky Larry’
Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
KELOLAND SportsZone – Friday, October 14
This week's show features eleven games from across South Dakota and Iowa. Five top-ranked teams are in this week's SportsZone.
KELOLAND TV
Inside look at Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week. One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle
Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls avoids upset at University of Mary
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No.14 USF football was tested today as they took on the University of Mary Marauders in a cross-conference match-up. The Cougars came out victorious, 41-27, over the Marauders, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Sioux Falls would take their first lead of the game.
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys won the Metro Conference Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon at Yankton Trails by 13 points ovr Brandon Valley. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg was the fastest runner with a time of 16:09.88 in the 5k. Jack Castelli of O’Gorman was second almost 23 seconds behind the winner. Mikah Peters of Brandon Valley was 3rd in 16:38.58.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hydro Pledges $150,000 toward construction of First Dakota Soccer Park
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced a $150,000 pledge from Hydro toward the First Dakota Soccer Park. Hydro will be a named field sponsor at the park. “This project is about building better futures for our kids, and that is something all of...
