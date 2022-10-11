ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
Free trick or treating event at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls takes place Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The Lake Lorraine Community Director, Amy Smolik, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the fun behind the event.
Vendors preparing for KELOLAND Art and Craft Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Living will be hosting its third annual arts and crafts show this weekend. 46 vendors from South Dakota and beyond are here at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall setting up their goods for the weekend event. Jason Pfitzer is one of the many vendors...
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls. The show features 46 vendors selling everything from candles to cutting boards from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free. Be sure to watch KELOLAND Living on Monday when they’ll be announcing the door prize winners plus the winner of the grand prize, a Fonder sewing machine.
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is a shopping experience showcasing area artists and crafters. It’s taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall & Convention Center in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get a $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free.
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
A look inside Children’s Inn’s new shelter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse will move into a new space next month. In mid-November, Children’s Inn clients and staff move into the brand-new building. “It’s just going to provide an environment that is so...
Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
‘Lucky Larry’

Larry Eide, Sioux Falls, S.D., holds the arrow he shot to take down this huge elk on a recent hunting trip to Oregon. Some family members got in on the photo, too. Wouldn't you, if you could? …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
Inside look at Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week. One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.
Former Sioux Falls Mayor and DJ Hits Bear With Motorcycle

Former Sioux Falls mayor and radio host Rick Knobe is enjoying retirement and enjoying life. He certainly did not expect a chance encounter with a black bear while driving his motorcycle through Idaho. Knobe told Beth Warden of Dakota News Now that he barely had time to say "Oh... shoot!"...
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
Sioux Falls avoids upset at University of Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No.14 USF football was tested today as they took on the University of Mary Marauders in a cross-conference match-up. The Cougars came out victorious, 41-27, over the Marauders, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Sioux Falls would take their first lead of the game.
Lincoln Boys and Brandon Valley Girls win the Metro Cross Country Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Boys won the Metro Conference Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon at Yankton Trails by 13 points ovr Brandon Valley. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg was the fastest runner with a time of 16:09.88 in the 5k. Jack Castelli of O’Gorman was second almost 23 seconds behind the winner. Mikah Peters of Brandon Valley was 3rd in 16:38.58.
Hydro Pledges $150,000 toward construction of First Dakota Soccer Park

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced a $150,000 pledge from Hydro toward the First Dakota Soccer Park. Hydro will be a named field sponsor at the park. “This project is about building better futures for our kids, and that is something all of...
