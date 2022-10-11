Read full article on original website
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in Florence
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
Fox 19
1 dead after fire occurs in Stonelick Township, fire chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a fire occurred inside a camper in Stonelick Township Sunday morning, according to Stonelick Township Fire Chief Jim Pemberton. Pemberton says firefighters got a call about the fire in the 5000 block of State Route 132 around 6:50 am. When crews arrived, they...
WLWT 5
A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
WKRC
One dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester man gets lifetime driving suspension for fatal accident
WILMINGTON — A local man charged in a fatal accident had his driver’s license taken away for life in a plea deal. On Friday, Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. A stipulation in this plea deal is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Man in court after road rage leads to two-car crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A road rage exchange ends with two cars crashing on a busy Butler County highway and a man facing charges. “I was just in shock. I didn't know how to react because it was the first time. I've never been in an accident,” said 17-year-old Joshua Franks.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash, pedestrian struck on Kilby Road in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash, pedestrian struck on Kilby Road in Cleves. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
WLWT 5
Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Cave Run Drive in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Cave Run Drive in Elsmere. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Briannah Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
Fox 19
BODYCAM: Deputies risk suffocation, rush to aid of NKY apartment residents
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Body camera footage from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies run into a burning building to save those inside without regard for their own safety. The blaze broke out in a building on Rosetta Drive in Burlington around 6:30 p.m. last Saturday. The...
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
