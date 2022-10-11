ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, KY

Fox 19

3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

1 dead after fire occurs in Stonelick Township, fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a fire occurred inside a camper in Stonelick Township Sunday morning, according to Stonelick Township Fire Chief Jim Pemberton. Pemberton says firefighters got a call about the fire in the 5000 block of State Route 132 around 6:50 am. When crews arrived, they...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County

UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

One dead after shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Highridge Avenue in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Briannah Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY

