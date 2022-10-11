OAKLAND -- An Uber driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Oakland, and the terrifying ordeal was caught on dash cam video. On the video, the suspects make friendly conversation, before they turn violent and threaten the victim. It happened on East 17th street near 23rd Avenue before 8 pm on October 1st.For Uber driver Bimal Thapa Magar, the ride began like any other. He said he didn't notice anything unusual about the passengers and didn't look back because he was focused on driving. Shortly after the passengers got in, one of them seemed to notice the camera."Where you from...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO