Lebo wins Lyon County League Volleyball Tournament
The Lebo volleyball team won the Lyon County League Tournament held at White Auditorium Saturday. The Wolves won the tournament with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over Southern Coffey County in the championship game. Lebo is currently ranked No. 2 in the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Rankings in Class 1A-Division II.
Small Saturday fires in Emporia handled quickly
Emporia Fire dealt with two small fires Saturday. The first fire happened shortly after midnight under the Kansas Highway 99 bridge at Soden’s Grove. Fire Capt. Willie Ward says some embers from a campfire spread from the fire site on a sandbar into some dried vegetation nearby. The fire was put out as a precaution so it wouldn’t have a chance to damage the bridge.
Burlingame clinches Lyon County League title 44-28 over Madison Friday
The Burlingame Bearcats clinched the Lyon County League championship with a 44-28 Win over Madison Friday Night. The Bearcats found the end zone three times in the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns by senior quarterback Colby Middleton to take a 23-8 lead into the half. Madison’s lone score came on a run by junior quarterback Hayden Helm.
HOTT and the Lyon County History Center host event to celebrate the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and the Lyon County History Center culminated Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with a cooperative community celebration. The celebration served as the culmination of various events held over the past several weeks highlighting the culture and the contributions of the Hispanic community to society. Jorge Britez...
Emporia High’s Daghyn True wins Centennial League title; girls take third
Emporia High sophomore Daghyn True is a Centennial League champion. True won the Centennial League meet with a time of 16:20.3 Saturday at Warner Park in Manhattan. Sophomore Eli Hauff was the other medalist for the Spartan boys. He placed 15th with a time of 17:37.7. The Spartan boys finished...
Emporia High football falls at Washburn Rural
It was another rough night for the Emporia High football team at Washburn Rural Friday night. The Spartans allowed the Junior Blues to score the first 49 points of the game, 37 of them coming in the first quarter in a 49-14 loss. Emporia High managed to get on the...
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow hosting informative Hispanic History Month celebration Saturday
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow will be hosting the latest Hispanic Heritage Month celebration this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday afternoon inside of the Lyon County History Center at 711 Commercial Street. According to Rebeca Hererra of HOTT, the event will be free and open to the public and will include a plethora of historical information on some of the most iconic figures within the Hispanic community.
Emporia State volleyball loses to Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by 15th-ranked Northwest Missouri State in 4 sets Saturday. Emporia State won the first set 25-22. Northwest Missouri State would dominate the next 3 sets winning 25-11, 25-12, and 25-11. Zuzanna Buchnazjer led Emporia State with 14 kills. The Lady Hornets play at...
Emporia State cross country teams to host meet
The Emporia State cross country teams will be hosting their 2nd home meet of the season on Friday on the new course around the Trusler Sports Complex. Sophomore Irina Honc has been a top 3 finisher for the Emporia State women this season. Junior Henry Jones has been a top...
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
Emporia High’s Kali Keough finishes eighth at state tennis
Emporia High freshman Kali Keough medaled in her first trip to the Class 5A state tournament Saturday in Andover. Keough defeated Jackie Ackerman of Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9-2, in her first match of the day. She then had to default her final two matches to finish in eighth place. Over...
Emporia High volleyball finishes fourth in home tournament
Saturday was the final tune-up for the Emporia High volleyball team as it hosted a 10-team tournament at EHS. The Spartans finished the tournament with a 3-3 record and finished fourth. The Spartans went 3-1 in pool play with wins over Sumner Academy (25-8, 25-8), Lawrence (25-22, 25-15) and Shawnee...
Emporia State soccer shuts out Newman 4-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Newman 4-0 Friday afternoon. Erica Self scored the first goal for the Lady Hornets in the 24th minute of play. Mackenzie Dimarco gave Emporia State a 2-0 lead. Hannah Woolery would give the Lady Hornets a 3-0 lead at halftime. Woolery added a goal in the 2nd half.
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
Emporia State to face Nebraska Kearney
It will be a match-up of contrasting styles when the Emporia State Hornets take on the Nebraska Kearney Lopers. The Hornets have the MIAAs top passing offense and the Lopers have the MIAAs top rushing offense. Kearney is led by quarterback TJ Davis, who leads the MIAA in rushing. Emporia...
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Wichita South
Eight different players scored goals for the Emporia High boys soccer team Thursday night. The Spartans defeated Wichita South 11-1 and held a 9-0 lead at halftime. Gio Garcilzao had three goals and an assist to lead the Spartans. Damien Garcilzao had two goals and an assist. Edwin Maciel, Jefry...
Audio – Thursday – 10-13-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Clerk Tammy Vopat reminds voters of important dates. Newsmaker 2: FHTC Foundation Director Mike Crouch promotes The Cut. Candidate Forum: Kansas House 76th District. The candidates are Eric Smith (R) and Chuck Torres (D). ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Waverly – Nick Fraenza. Madison – Alex McMillian...
Friends of the Library kick off fall book sale Saturday
The Friends of the Library launched their second traditional book sale of the year and had great attendance from the community this Saturday. Children’s books, drama, fiction, audiobooks, a large mystery section and more were just some of the options local readers had to choose from. Julie Johnson a current volunteer and former Friends of the Library member says all the proceeds from the book sale will go to support new additions to the Emporia Public Library.
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
