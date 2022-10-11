ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court

A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
Bossier City, LA
Cars
Highway 98.9

Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid

On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
SPRINGHILL, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Sees Three Murders and One Shooting in One Night

Our community was rocked by violence Tuesday (10-11-22) when four separate shootings lead to 3 deaths and a hospitalization. The first call came from Mandelane Street in the Mooretown neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found a male was found shot to death. Only 45 minutes later, there was a call about a shooting on Wall Street in the Highland area. A male was shot, ran in to a nearby alley, and was chased-down and shot 2 more times by the suspect. The victim later died.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier City Suspect Captured After Shooting at Own Father

BSO deputies responded to Crawford Road in Princeton on a call concerning a male firing a weapon at his father. They say, Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots at his father, without hitting him. Deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office captured Joseph Gatlin Monday (10-10-22) evening without incident...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
CADDO PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Crime Stoppers#Smartphone App#Northgate#Barksdale Air Force#Jefferson Place#P3 Tips#Www P3tips Com
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman

Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
BENTON, LA
Highway 98.9

Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads

Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Halloween
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Investigating Shooting That Injured Two (VIDEO)

On October 2nd, 2022, around 12:25am Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Responding officers discovered that a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds by private automobiles. The officers were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Man Wanted in MLK Drive Shooting

On October 3rd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital. Detectives with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire

Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident

Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy