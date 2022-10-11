Read full article on original website
Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court
A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
Shreveport Sees Three Murders and One Shooting in One Night
Our community was rocked by violence Tuesday (10-11-22) when four separate shootings lead to 3 deaths and a hospitalization. The first call came from Mandelane Street in the Mooretown neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found a male was found shot to death. Only 45 minutes later, there was a call about a shooting on Wall Street in the Highland area. A male was shot, ran in to a nearby alley, and was chased-down and shot 2 more times by the suspect. The victim later died.
Bossier City Suspect Captured After Shooting at Own Father
BSO deputies responded to Crawford Road in Princeton on a call concerning a male firing a weapon at his father. They say, Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots at his father, without hitting him. Deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office captured Joseph Gatlin Monday (10-10-22) evening without incident...
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport
A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads
Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
Shreveport Police Searching for Dalton Street Burglary Suspects
On August 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a burglary in the 100 block of Dalton Street. It was determined that suspects had cut locks off of multiple storage buildings at this location and stole items from inside of different units. During the investigation detectives obtained...
Shreveport Police Investigating Shooting That Injured Two (VIDEO)
On October 2nd, 2022, around 12:25am Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Responding officers discovered that a 17-year-old female and a 20-year-old male were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds by private automobiles. The officers were...
Shreveport Man Wanted in MLK Drive Shooting
On October 3rd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital. Detectives with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes...
Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
Wrecking Ball at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Halted Again
The wrecking ball is put on hold again. The demolition work that has been going on at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport will stop until at least December 1. That's the word from opponents of the city's plan to tear down the old stadium. The attorney for the Friends of Fair...
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
