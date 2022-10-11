Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC
Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart
The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
Good Samaritans help local business after vandalism
Saturday night The Donut Hole was vandalized and Sunday's would-be customers were met with a closed sign and glass on the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
U.K.・
BBC
Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace
Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
BBC
Women say rainbow baby completes family
Two women who lost babies during pregnancy have described how going on to have another child was "a gift". Joanne Edwards, 39, and Sarah Jackson, 32, have shared how having a rainbow baby, a baby born after a miscarriage or stillbirth, was so "precious". Ms Edwards from Blackburn, who now...
Comments / 0