ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze

Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart

The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Devon County Council#Bbc News
BBC

Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily

Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
U.K.
BBC

Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace

Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
SPORTS
BBC

Women say rainbow baby completes family

Two women who lost babies during pregnancy have described how going on to have another child was "a gift". Joanne Edwards, 39, and Sarah Jackson, 32, have shared how having a rainbow baby, a baby born after a miscarriage or stillbirth, was so "precious". Ms Edwards from Blackburn, who now...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy