Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”...
Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea says he would 'actively campaign against' Trump if he runs for president again
"I'm going to actively campaign against Donald Trump and make sure that we've got four or five really great Republicans right now," Joe O'Dea.
WNYT
Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president ‘is required to answer for his actions’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president ‘is required to answer for his actions.’. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Before it is too late:' Trump attacks American Jews in post and draws swift criticism
The former president's call for support from Jews "before it's too late" has been interpreted by many as a threat.
WNYT
Former Honduran congressman gets 30 years in drug conspiracy
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York sentenced a former Honduran congressman to 30 years in prison Thursday for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that prosecutors said imported more than 30 tons of cocaine into the U.S. Fredy Renan Najera Montoya had previously...
Here’s what the Jan. 6 committee missed
The House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection has conducted the most thorough public examination of presidential misconduct since the televised Watergate hearings in 1973. Its investigation has been meticulous and well-documented regarding former president Donald Trump’s culpability and that of his aides and advisors. But what about...
WNYT
Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will continue to be overseen by a federal monitor for at least two more years. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver decided Thursday to extend the consent decree the city has been under since 2015, rejecting Cleveland’s attempt to end it. Citing the latest semiannual report issued by the independent monitoring team and other information, Oliver said it was clear the city has made substantial progress but “has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WNYT
Fed’s Bostic acknowledges trades broke rules, fixes records
WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Friday that many of his financial trades and investments in the past five years inadvertently violated the central bank’s ethics rules, and he has revised all his financial disclosures since becoming president in 2017. Bostic said the...
WNYT
Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently...
WNYT
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
WNYT
Judges: Tennessee public housing leases can’t ban guns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Public housing agencies in Tennessee can no longer include provisions in their leases that bar tenants from having guns in their homes, a state appeals panel has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision Thursday, saying that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection procedures — including how many needle “pokes” are too many — after problems with vein access at the state’s last two scheduled executions. U.S. District Judge...
WNYT
GOP lawmakers appeal Ohio map flap to US Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state lawmakers involved in Ohio’s political map-making process appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking a review of an Ohio Supreme Court decision finding the state’s latest round of congressional maps unconstitutional. The move by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman,...
WNYT
Abortion, economy take center stage in Craig-Kistner debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday portrayed her GOP challenger as a pawn of Big Oil and Big Pharma who conceals his opposition to abortion rights. Republican congressional candidate Tyler Kistner meanwhile said Craig bears responsibility for inflation and other economic woes because she supports President Joe Biden’s policies.
Comments / 0