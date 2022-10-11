ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Dozens of kids at Penn. daycare rushed to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xl145_0iUQ7TcM00

More than two dozen children at a daycare in Pennsylvania were rushed to a hospital Tuesday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak, officials said.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call about an unconscious child at the Happy Smiles Learning Center on Wabash Street in Allentown, fire Capt. John Christopher told WFMZ .

When firefighters and EMTs arrived, their monitors alerted them to carbon monoxide, prompting the massive evacuation of at least 26 kids, according to the outlet.

Several children exhibiting symptoms were removed on stretchers.

The incident was reported as a level 1 mass casualty event, meaning emergency services and hospitals may be overwhelmed by the number of people needing treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAFTQ_0iUQ7TcM00
A carbon monoxide leak at a the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, sent at least 26 children to the hospital.
WFMZ-TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9pOK_0iUQ7TcM00
Children wait outside the daycare after the suspected leak.
WFMZ-TV

Several other fire departments and first responders are providing mutual aid at the scene, Christopher said, adding that some kids were taken to the hospital by their parents.

In addition to the children, eight nursery workers were in the building, lehighvalleylive.com reported.

People were being triaged at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRa6p_0iUQ7TcM00
The incident was reported as a level 1 mass casualty incident, meaning local emergency responders may be overwhelmed by the number of patients.
WFMZ-TV

Carbon monoxide, or “CO,” is an odorless, colorless gas that can be fatal.

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to state records, cited by the outlet, the state inspection of Happy Smiles was in November 2021.

A fire alarm inspection from the month before found a deficiency in a foyer door, where it remained locked when the alarm system went off, the report said.

The nursery’s certification is reportedly up to date through February 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy