Supreme Court declines case of Texas death row inmate who claims jury tainted by racial bias

By John Fritze, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear the case of a Texas death row inmate who claimed he was denied a fair trial because members of the jury opposed interracial marriage.

The high court declined the appeal without explanation, as it often does. The court's three liberal associate justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented from the decision to decline to hear the case.

Andre Thomas , who is Black, killed his wife, who is white, their 4-year-old son and her 13-month-old daughter in 2004. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 2005.

Three jurors indicated their opposition to interracial marriage on questionnaires, including one who wrote that he "vigorously oppose(d) people of different racial backgrounds marrying" and that he did not believe "God intended for this." Before the trial, Thomas' defense attorneys questioned only one of the three jurors.

Thomas asserted the process violated his Sixth Amendment right to an impartial jury.

Thomas' attorneys told the Supreme Court last year that his "case undermines principles this court has repeatedly and forcefully protected: The right to an impartial jury, and the recognition that overt racial bias in the criminal justice system must be eradicated."

Appeal: Racist jurors tainted Texan's death sentence, lawyers tell Supreme Court

Thomas has schizophrenia, according to court records, and was responding to voices telling him to kill his wife and the children. After he confessed the crime to police, he gouged out one of his eyes after reading a Bible verse in the Book of Matthew (“if thy right eye offend thee, pluck it out.") Years later he gouged out his other eye and ate it, court records show.

A federal district court in Texas and a three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit sided with the state . In a 2-1 decision on the questionof jury bias, the panel said Thomas' attorneys may have made a strategic decision not to question jurors about racial biases for fear of alienating them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjTwI_0iUQ7Sjd00
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on October 3, 2022. STEFANI REYNOLDS, AFP via Getty Images

"Counsel had experience with Black defendants being found not guilty by all-white juries, and counsel’s actions can be interpreted as mindful of the potential negative effect of further questioning jurors...on their racial biases," the appeals court wrote.

Besides, the court ruled, it wasn't clear the juror's answers reflected the kind of animosity that "would motivate them to convict regardless of the evidence.”

"Whether Thomas' psychological disturbances explain or in any way excuse his commission of murder, however, is beside the point," Sotomayor wrote for the three liberal justices. "No jury deciding whether to recommend a death sentence should be tainted by potential racial biases that could infect its deliberations or decision, particularly where the case involved an interracial crime."

Contributing: Chuck Lindell, Austin American-Statesman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court declines case of Texas death row inmate who claims jury tainted by racial bias

Comments / 92

Brian Thornstrom
5d ago

Sounds like this crazy dude is exactly where he belongs. I mean dude ate his own eye. After plucking out the first one because it offended him apparently. 😬

Reply(1)
24
David Pavlicek
5d ago

just because somebody doesn't believe in interracial marriage doesn't mean they can't come to sensible conclusions in a murder trial

Reply
21
Shell
5d ago

if I were the attorney I would have tried his case on mental illness. My God, he freaking literally gouged out BOTH his eyes!!🤯🤯

Reply(1)
17
