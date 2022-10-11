Closing dates announced for Monongahela National Forest recreation sites

ELKINS (WVDN) – Most of Monongahela National Forest is open year-round, closing only when access roads are snow-covered. But some developed campgrounds, picnic areas and both visitor centers routinely close from late fall through mid-spring. Visit the Forest’s Recreation Conditions Report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/mnf/recreation for the most current information.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-478-2000) in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

1. Bear Heaven Campground – Dec. 1

2. Bickle Knob Observation Tower – Closes when roads are snow covered.

3. Horseshoe Recreation Area – Closed for season.

4. Olson Observation Tower – Closes when roads are snow covered.

5. Stuart Recreation Area – Oct. 10

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (304-257-4488) in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

1. Big Bend Campground – Oct. 30

2. Dolly Sods Picnic Area – Jan. 1

3. Gatewood Group Campground – Oct. 10 – Nov. 30 no fees charged. Pack in, pack out with no services.

4. Jess Judy Group Campground – Oct. 30

5. Red Creek Campground – Dec. 31

6. Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – Oct. 30 (last day open)

7. Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – Dec. 2

8. Seneca Shadows Campground – Oct. 30

9. Spruce Knob Lake – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1

10. Spruce Knob Lake Campground – Oct. 10

11. Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area open year-round (except when roads are snow covered). Toilets close Dec. 1.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Greenbrier Ranger District (304-456-3335) in the Bartow area:

1. Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – Closes when roads are snow covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.

2. Island Campground – Dec. 1

3. Lake Buffalo – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1

4. Laurel Fork Campground – Dec. 1

5. Middle Mountain Cabins – Dec. 1

6. Old House Run Picnic Area – Dec. 1

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Gauley Ranger District (304-846-2695) in the Richwood area:

1. Big Rock Campground – Dec. 1

2. Bishop Knob Campground – Dec. 1

3. Cranberry Campground – Dec. 1

4. Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – Oct. 15 (last day open)

5. Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.

6. North Bend Picnic Area – Oct. 16

7. Summit Lake – Lake open year-round. Toilets close Dec. 1

8. Summit Lake Campground – Dec. 1

9. Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #1 – #20 located downstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets closed Dec. 1.

10. Woodbine Picnic Area – Oct. 16

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-799-4334) in the Marlinton area:

1. Day Run Campground – Dec. 1

2. Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered. Toilets close Dec. 1.

3. Pocahontas Campground – Dec. 1

4. Rimel Picnic Area – Jan. 1

5. Tea Creek Campground – Dec. 1

6. Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (Sites #21 to #30 located upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets closed Dec. 1.

Closing dates for recreation sites on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District (304-536-2144) in the White Sulphur Springs area:

1. Blue Bend Recreation Area – Dec. 1

2. Lake Sherwood Recreation Area and Campground – Closed for season

Roadside camping, also called dispersed camping, is available in many areas of the forest year-round. For more information about recreation facilities, contact the District Office near the location you would like to visit. Contact information is listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/about-forest/offices.

